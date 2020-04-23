One of football’s greatest legends, Packer head coach and former Army assistant coach Vince Lombardi, died now nearly 50 years, aside from personally winning, became and has remained esteemed for his views on how important is the virtue of hard work, and simply winning.
Americans have always been winners. Not the “Make America Great Again” winners, but the kind of people always committed to never being second, always being the best they can be, and competing, competing, competing.
“Winning is not a sometime thing; it’s an all the time thing. You don’t win once in a while; you don’t do the right thing once in a while; you do them right all the time. Winning is a habit.”
So as we found ourselves emerging from this time of sadness, economic struggle, school closures, quarantine and future uncertainty, it is time to recall our winning history, our legacy of success….and that it is a habit; and as Lombardi has taught us, it’s not just about football.
“Winning is a habit. Unfortunately so is losing. There is only one place in my game, and that’s first place. I have finished second twice in my time at Green Bay, and I don’t ever want to finish second again. There is a second place bowl game, but it is a game for losers played by losers. It is and always has been an American zeal to be first in anything we do, and to win, and to win, and to win.
Every time a football player goes to ply his trade he’s got to play from the ground up — from the soles of his feet right up to his head. Every inch of him has to play. Some guys play with their heads. That’s OK. You’ve got to be smart to be No. 1 in any business. But more importantly, you’ve got to play with your heart, with every fiber of your body. If you’re lucky enough to find a guy with a lot of head and a lot of heart, he’s never going to come off the field second.
RUNNING A FOOTBALL TEAM IS NO DIFFERENT THAN RUNNING ANY OTHER KIND OF ORGANIZATION — AN ARMY, A POLITICAL PARTY OR A BUSINESS. THE PRINCIPLES ARE THE SAME. THE OBJECT IS TO WIN — TO BEAT THE OTHER GUY. MAYBE THAT SOUNDS HARD OR CRUEL. I DON’T THINK IT IS.
It is a reality of life that men are competitive and the most competitive games draw the most competitive men. That’s why they are there — to compete. The object is to win fairly, squarely, by the rules — but to win.
And in truth, I’ve never known a man worth his salt who in the long run, deep down in his heart, didn’t appreciate the grind, the discipline. There is something in good men that really yearns for discipline and the harsh reality of head to head combat.
I don’t say these things because I believe in the ‘brute’ nature of men or that men must be brutalized to be combative. I believe in God, and I believe in human decency. But I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour — his greatest fulfillment to all he holds dear — is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle — victorious.”
And so philosophizes a great leader. Perhaps too direct, too straightforward, too indeed, combative. But it is fairly described the American way of living which has held us in pretty good stead for some 244 years.
So as our grandkids integrate into a system of passing and failing, of being satisfactory or unsatisfactory, of receiving shiny trophies and badges for participating, I wonder the eventual outcome; a nation of winners? A nation of losers? A nation willing to fight and win? Time will tell if we have picked the right direction.
Lee Baxter is a former Fort Sill commanding general.