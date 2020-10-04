With the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the United States is entering a new judicial and policy era. Ginsburg was the assumed leader of the “liberal wing” of the United States Supreme Court, and in her 27-year tenure on the bench she very much advanced gender equality and women’s rights, among many other issues. Ginsburg firmly believed that interpretation of the Constitution should be used to advance more modernizing judicial policies. She very much rejected Justice Scalia’s approach of constitutional literalism; this is the idea that a justice should try to follow the law and the constitution as written and not necessarily hew to their own personal belief or morals.
Ginsburg would conclude that a justice should follow basic moral tenets of the law based on an evolving standard, but not be tied to a literal meaning of the Constitution or a statute if that would mean that the court could not advance growth and adaptation to an expanding moral code. For example, Ginsburg felt that the Fourteenth Amendment Equal protection Clause could be used to advance the rights of women and the Gay community even though that would not have been the intent of the framers of that amendment in the immediate post-civil war period. She believed firmly that the constitutional and statutory rights of people should be able to expand and grow to a whole new organic whole, even if that meant going beyond the original intent and meaning of the written law. Justice Ginsburg became a national icon in her pursuit of gender equality and related issues like Gay rights. With her death, we truly witness the end of an era.
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have invested a great deal of effort in re-shaping the federal judiciary at all three levels of the bench. The President and the GOP senior leadership wasted no time in attempting to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg’s death. In fact, in an administration marked by constant chaos and the skirting, if not outright breaking, the law — both constitutional and statutory — President Trump and GOP leadership have been very efficient and dedicated in re-shaping the federal bench, and especially the United States Supreme Court. The President has been very open about using the guidelines set out by the Federalist Society, a very conservative legal think tank, in filling judicial vacancies, and very quickly settled on Appellate Justice Amy Barrett in filling the seat left by Ginsburg.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Senator Lindsey Graham, plans to start hearings on Oct. 12, 2020, and taking a confirmation vote in the Senate before election day on Nov. 3. Justice Barrett is right out of the Scalia literalist play book, already making noises in her comments and decisions that she is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, rule against Obama Care (the court is to take up that law on Nov. 10) and that she is cool toward gun control. Congressional Democrats are overwhelmed and angered by the whole process, especially since McConnell refused to even talk to Obama’s pick to fill Scalia’s seat in 2016, Appellate Justice Merrick Garland.
The problem is, the Democrats can do little about the process, because Trump has the votes in the Senate to confirm and he just loves having this as a new campaign issues to get the voting publics’ mind off of the pandemic! Most pundits think Barrett is headed for the Supreme Court, and we will then have a conservative 6-3 majority on the court for the near future. With Ginsburg on the bench, there were four reliable liberal votes, and sometime Chief Justice John Roberts voted with them to add some balance to the court so the conservatives would not push the court too far to the extreme right (for example, Roberts voted with the four liberals to save Obamacare the first time it came up on the court’s docket). Now there will be five hard right conservatives on the court, including Barrett, and Roberts will not be able to play his balancing act.
Is there any way out of this dilemma for the more liberal Democrats? Well there are some ifs to contemplate: If Biden wins the election and serves for eight years, he might be able to pick more liberals to the court if some of the “little Scalias”die off (Clarence Thomas is getting up in the years, already); If the Democrats win control of the Senate and keep the House Majority, they would have the legal power to increase the number on the court, from let us say, 9 to 15 — in other words to “pack” the court. (FDR tried this in 1937, and his own Congress balked, and the plan went nowhere.) Also, Biden is cool toward any court packing plan, but that might change if the court kills Obamacare next spring. The Democrats, if they control Congress, also would have the power to alter the appellate jurisdiction of the federal courts (let’s say on abortion, health care, and gun control) and could then control policy without the Supreme Court. Whether the Democrats could do all of this without losing public support and the next election, is another matter.
A final word on Constitutional and statutory literalism, or originalism. I for one, think the whole Scalia doctrine is just a front or an excuse for being a garden variety right winger. (Scalia just did not like homosexuals and their cause). Barrett has said, as do most applicants for the courts, that they would never let their own personal opinion or values be a reason for reaching a judicial decision. I think those kinds of protestations are so much baloney; on abortion, Barrett is a devout Catholic, teaching at a more conservative Catholic school, and as far as I know she has always been a pro-lifer. Now as a justice, she will have a say in killing Roe v. Wade and the pro choice idea, and I am sure she will be able to come up with a lot of legal argument to back up her decision, but deep down it will all come back to here right wing ideology, literalism be damned.
Analyze, for example, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion on whether or not to apply the Civil Rights Act in defense of gay and lesbian rights in the work place. Gorsuch just didn’t want to be hung out on the far right side of LGBTQ issues (and implicitly, be part of Trump’s bigotry) so he did not take the literalist attitude and made the law speak to modern day moral growth — exactly where Ginsburg was on the issue. So, at the end of the day, the new majority may not be as monolithically literalist as the liberal Democrats fear.
Dr. Phillip M. Simpson, PhD. Professor of Political Science Retired, Cameron University