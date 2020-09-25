Birds twitter. Twits twitter. Apparently everyone is twittering now except for a few of us neanderthalic Luddites. The president of the United States twitters — and twitters — and twitters. Congresspersons twitter. Tweedledum and Tweedledee twitter.
When I first noticed the word, I had the same reaction as the first time I saw the word “Blog” in Newsweek in 2003. “What’s a blog?” I asked then. “What’s a twitter?” I asked until I finally Googled it in 2009.
The first link was Wikipedia where I learned Twitter is a social networking and micro-blogging service to send and read Tweets — something everyone under 50 already knew. And what’s a Tweet? A tweet is a text message no more than 140 keystrokes in length and is basically an answer to the question, “What are you doing?” Wikipedia listed 87 references.
Although the most famous twitter today is the president, a 2009 AP story said Twitter mostly amplifies the humdrum of ordinary folks with apparently nothing better to do but share their monotony. For example: “Sitting at a bakery in Frisco, Texas. Lunch was good. Another boring day at work.”
Here is a 140 keystroke example. “Got up. Had cereal for breakfast. Went to work. Had a tuna salad sandwich for lunch. Almost dozed off. Went home. Ate TV chicken dinner. Watched TV. Went to bed.” Riveting stuff, right? How can you top that? Can’t wait for the next episode.
Tweets don’t have to be 140 words. They can be shorter. The answer to “What are you doing could be just one word: “nothing.”
Twittering has been around now for about 15 years. It is free, open to anyone, anywhere, eager to tell what he is doing, seeing and feeling and interested in reading similar communications from some of the millions of users, just in the U.S.
I still think of a twit, along with the American Heritage dictionary, as a “foolishly annoying person.” I worked for years with a woman who brushed off annoying people with a derisive, “You vacuous twit!” Or, if she was really irritated, just a contemptuous, “twit!”
Veteran NPR news analyst Daniel Schorr had this to say about twittering. “What we are losing is editing. Now every person is his or her own publisher and/or own editor or reporter. The discipline that should go with being able to communicate is gone.”
Now that I know what one is, the question is, do I want to be a twitterer? Do I want to be on the cutting edge of triviality? If I’m hearing from people I care about and am interested in, I want to hear more than 140 words. I want to know what they think, what they’re reading. If I’m reading tweets from boring twits, 140 words is way too many.
Looking on the bright side, there’s no excuse for anyone to ever be lonely again. Somewhere out there, there must be a twit tweeting for every man, woman, child and dumb animal in the whole world.
— Mary McClure lives in Lawton.