Life is interesting. It happens in seasons, rhythms that beat with our hearts. Some are more in tune with the rhythm than others. And some, myself included, seem to fight the seasons, always paddling up stream rather than allowing the currents to carry us to our destination.
Parenthood was something I wanted, but never thought a lot about. I spent more time dreaming of the career I wanted, of following my dreams. But life had another course in mind. Seventeen years ago today, I welcomed my precious child into this world. She was born on the coldest day of the year, the cold winds whipping around the hospital. An unexpected surprise, a little child changed my life and set me on a path I never dreamt of. It’s funny how you never realize you need something until it happens.
For 17 years, I have shared every day with Rabeckah. Together, we have faced life’s challenges and obstacles. We have learned to climb ladders in heels and a skirt to rescue stuffed animals. She has laughed at how short I am as I teetered on a chair while changing a battery in a bus. We have unloaded thousands of pounds of food for summer programs, moved shelves, and conquered the world.
She have been my ever-present travel companion, racing to the tops of Mayan pyramids with me, exploring countless museums, never afraid to blaze a trail. We were one of the last people I knew to get GPS, they learned to read maps and navigate in Dallas traffic. I taught Rabeckah how to always find north, how to tell time by the sun’s location, and to love the outdoors. We have hiked countless trails, rescued animals, and found a bond in the midst of it all.
To this day, when a challenge overwhelms me, I tell myself to wait until Rabeckah is home from school, and together we will find the answer. When no one else will help, or everyone thinks my plan is crazy I know Rabeckah will be by my side no questions asked. I love when I pick her up from school and ask how much homework she has. At this point in our relationship, she just looks at me and says, “not that much. What’s up?” with a devilish grin, knowing I have a plan.
I have one year left. One. I know I will always be a parent; I know the role technically never ends. But still. I have one year until she is fully released into the world. One year left to be the person who fixes everything and sets her world right, one year to fight battles and protect her. One year to be a mom. And I have no idea how I will ever adjust to anything else. At this point, I have been a mom almost as long as I have been alive.
As I celebrate the amazing, strong, independent person I have raised, my heart cracks and breaks. Rabeckah is too good for this world, she has a deep wisdom, a caring heart, and the ability to connect with anyone. I know the world will break her heart, and I hate that I cannot stop it. Yet, today is a day of celebration, a day to honor the person she is becoming, and wonder what my role will become. How do we move from the season of hands-on parenting, of making apple pies just because she wants it, to parenting over the phone? How do we go from fighting the battles, to cheering on the sidelines? I fear this transition will not be easy for me, but I know the person I raised will be more than capable of handling everything life throws at her.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.