Lucky for me, I don’t have to take an oath before I tell someone something.
Unless I am a witness in court, which has only happened once, I don’t have to raise my right hand and swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth...
Because, although I want to tell the truth, sincerely believe that I am telling the truth, I have come to realize there is only about a 40-60 chance that anything I say is the truth.
Every single day, I have interesting conversations with interesting people. In the fervor of the moment, I am apt to report something like: “Did you know there is a company in Illinois who can turn the cremated ashes of your loved one into a 1 ½ carat diamond for $50,000?” I say this with absolute authority, only to find the next day, when I am rechecking Harper’s Index, that it is $25,000 not $50,000.
I told my sister, who lived near Fort Hood, Texas, that it had rained 15 inches here in May, one-upping her report that it had rained 14 inches there and she was water-logged. Then I went back and checked the paper and it had actually rained only 10.63 inches here.
Since I read the local newspaper cover to cover every single day that I get it, The New York Times headline news, Harper’s, Atlantic and the New Yorker, plus listen to three TV newscasts and NPR daily, I am always vague about where I get my information. The information highway is jammed, every single day, with wondrous bits of news that I can’t wait to share.
“Where did you hear that?” one of my family will ask doubtfully when I lay an alarming statistic on them.
Actually, I am embarrassed when I discover that I have misinformed someone, sometimes to the point that I will call or e-mail them to correct myself. This is probably a throwback to my journalism background where, when you make an error of fact in your newspaper, you have to print a correction.
I suspect the people who know me best have learned to take my authoritative pronouncements with not only a grain of salt but a whole tablespoon. They suggest that I tend to exaggerate.
Encarta has 89 quotations about truth — and every single one sounds like God talking. But none of these fit my dilemma because they are addressing the difference between truth and lies whereas what do you call thinking you are telling the truth when, in fact, you are not? Surely there is credit for good intentions – which brings to mind the admonition that good intentions line the pathway to hell.
I prefer what Ken Kesey said — “It’s the truth even if it didn’t happen.” And Mark Twain’s, “Truth is the most valuable thing we have. Let us economize it.”
It’s just a good thing I don’t live in Cambodia where the punishment for those who testify falsely is this:
“If I am at home, let fire destroy my house for 800 reincarnations; when I become a ghost let me eat bloody pus or swim in boiling chili oil for 800 reincarnations.”
I suppose I could — and maybe should — preface all my conversations with this disclaimer: “What I am about to say has only a 40-60 chance of being right.” But then, who would believe me?
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.