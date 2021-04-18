It’s a simple matter to recall how a crisis, and leadership’s response to it, shaped the leader’s legacy. Occasional missteps are more easily overlooked as individuals think back on decisions made under the magnifying glass. Though they are often second-guessed by virtually everyone with an opinion — qualified or not — those reviews often fade into obscurity.
That said, we appreciate what we’re seeing from leadership at Fort Sill as an investigation continues into the sexual assault of a female trainee.
Events such as those first reported March 27 to Fort Sill are devastating to the victim and embarrassing to the organization. Far too often, the hope is it will quietly be dismissed by slow-playing an investigation, diminishing the reporting party, or using privacy, “ongoing investigation” and other verbal shields to push it to the background.
That’s not what appears to be happening at Fort Sill, and leadership needs to be commended for that.
Less than a week after the assault was reported, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper held a press conference to acknowledge the incident and explain what steps the Army was taking to investigate. He said the Army he helps lead needs to be an environment “where America’s sons and daughters can come join a team and be just incredibly proud of what they’re doing for our nation and to serve our nation.”
That, in and of itself, was a sign of positive action. Initiating an open sit down with media members is not a common response to such occurrences and, to us, demonstrates the seriousness of an event that too many times is swept under the rug. You don’t hold a press conference if you’re trying to make something quietly go away. Kamper also acknowledged the “courage” of the complainant. Reports indicated 20 or more soldiers were suspended pending the investigation’s outcome, another sign that the complaint was taken seriously.
Then, in a follow-up interview with The Constitution, Kamper said he is committed to transparency, adding making sure “it gets done right” could mean it may be “a little slower than any of us would like.”
Truly, that’s generally one of the more frustrating aspects of these kinds of things. Investigations, done correctly, often take more time than any of those involved would like. Victims deserve a thorough, thoughtful and unbiased review of the incident. Those involved also are entitled to due process, even though a public rush to judgment can have a devastating effect on victims, or unrelated individuals not involved.
Kamper said he was “heartbroken” regarding the situation. We’ve noticed that’s another common thread of leaders in crisis situations. They’re affected personally by the things that happen on their watch.
No leader wants to take his or her organization through such difficulty. But the actions they take, and how they take them, will often define someone who leads versus someone who just holds the position. To this point, Fort Sill leadership — especially Kamper — seems to be following through on commitments to transparency and accountability and those things need to be recognized in the midst of crisis.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.