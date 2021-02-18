According to the latest gouge on the internet, we do things here in Oklahoma that may seem a bit unusual to the rest of the country. Here are some things Oklahomans do that seem normal to us, but insane to people not from around here.
1. We take leisurely drives in the middle of nowhere and enjoy it. We’ve been known to drive to Anadarko or Hollis for absolutely no good reason whatsoever. When we get there, we simply gas up, turn around, return home and call it a day.
2. We have a healthy obsession with college football. The great annual battles between OU and OSU are always epic; few states have two schools who are nationally competitive in multiple sports. Hard to find anyone who doesn’t favor one or the other; and there are those whose fervor becomes unacceptable to others. Welcome to Oklahoma.
3. And BIG trucks and ATVs. Those of us who live in Oklahoma have huge trucks and all-terrain vehicles for our rough roads and weekend acreages. As a matter of fact, those of us who live in Oklahoma have huge trailers and all-terrain vehicles even if we never leave the neighborhood and don’t own an inch of land. It’s just what we need to drive and offer no excuses.
4. We run outside to see if there’s a tornado instead of taking shelter. We’ll sit in lawn chairs, assemble the entire neighborhood, grill hot dogs, speculate upon which street the tornado will actually land, and drink cases of beer. Tornadoes are not dangerous unless they land on the ground and nearby. When they don’t, they are pure entertainment for Oklahomans.
5. We’ll stop on the side of the road just to admire an old (or new) piece of farm equipment. We Oklahomans have been known to stop on the side of the road, get out of our big trucks, just to get a look at the new John Deere, a really old Farmall, or a 1950s era Allis-Chambers. We think machinery is an art form and if we happen to see the owner around? The talk just may well last for hours.
6. We become instant friends when we hear someone yell “Boomer” and we respond with “Sooner.” Of course, it happens at games. But it also happens in airports, on airplanes and in shopping malls when we spot any form of OU gear. It also happens every year, it seems, at the Heisman Trophy ceremony when Billy Sims greet the latest OU nominee. And that’s pretty regular.
7. We can’t help but yell, “Go Pokes” at the sight of this guy. And this guy is Pistol Pete. In about 1923, a group of students saw Frank Eason leading Stillwater’s Armistice Day Parade. He was approached to see if he would be interested in being the model for the new OSU mascot, and he agreed. To this day his Pete is a visible reminder of the Old West to literally millions of people. In 1958 “Pistol Pete” was adopted as the OUS mascot. “Go Pokes!”
8. We have extra refrigerators solely dedicated just to our beer. There is no good reason to prioritize food, of any sort, over beer of any brand. Often the beer refrigerators are kept in the garage, but can also appear in the man cave.
9. And freezers just for our deer meat. Non-Oklahomans have no idea what the harvesting of a single deer in season can mean to the family food budget. Enough meat to justify its own freezer to accompany the beer refrigerator. And we’ll happily share that stash along with a beer when you come by.
10. We start up conversations with strangers just to be friendly. We’re just that kinda folks! We can’t help it; we’re just friendly.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.