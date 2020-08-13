If you want to live in Oklahoma, as we all certainly do, (or should), no matter what you are looking for, there’s a place for it. Literally, there’s something for everybody.
If you love animals and wildlife you can move to
• Wolfe, Oklahoma
• Eagle, Oklahoma
• Buffalo, Oklahoma
• Fox, Oklahoma
• Bison, Oklahoma
• Deer Creek, Oklahoma
• Elk City, Oklahoma
There’s something for everybody and if you’re hungry. Try ...
• Corn, Oklahoma
• Granola, Oklahoma
• Hominy, Oklahoma
• Olive, Oklahoma
• South Coffeeville, Oklahoma
• Sweetwater, Oklahoma
• Cookietown, Oklahoma
There’s something for everybody. Feeling presidential? Move to…
• Adams, Oklahoma
• Taylor, Oklahoma
• Filmore, Oklahoma
• Grant, Oklahoma
• Taft, Oklahoma
• Johnson, Oklahoma
• Lincoln, Oklahoma
• Jefferson, Oklahoma
• Reagan, Oklahoma
• Wilson, Oklahoma
• Roosevelt, Oklahoma
• Carter, Oklahoma
• Clinton, Oklahoma
• Washington, Oklahoma
There’s something for everybody and if you’re a lover, not a fighter. Maybe...
• Loveable, Oklahoma
• Loveland, Oklahoma
• Lovell, Oklahoma
• Bigheart, Oklahoma
• Loyal, Oklahoma
There’s something for everybody...want a smile? Go to ...
• Frogville, Oklahoma
• Slaughterville, Oklahoma
• Loco, Oklahoma
• Brushyhead, Oklahoma
• Bugtussle, Oklahoma
• Hooker, Oklahoma
• Bowlegs, Oklahoma
• Slapout, Oklahoma
There’s something for everybody. If it’s too hot for you? Maybe try…
• Snow, Oklahoma
• Slick, Oklahoma
• Cold Springs, Oklahoma
There’s something for everybody. And of course if you’re not at all sure???
• Straight, Oklahoma
• Gay, Oklahoma
There’s something for everybody. And finally, if you live in Oklahoma, no need to travel! Try ...
• Pittsburg, Oklahoma
• Cleveland, Oklahoma
• Orlando, Oklahoma
• Miami, Oklahoma
• Santa Fe, Oklahoma
• St. Louis, Oklahoma
• Chattanooga, Oklahoma
• Peoria, Oklahoma
• Burbank, Oklahoma
• Fargo, Oklahoma
There’s something for everybody. And wherever in Oklahoma you may be? Have a great Thursday!
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.