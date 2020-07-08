In the age of technology receiving a handwritten note has become a thing of the past. Sadly, with the dawning of text messages, emails, and electronic messenger systems, we have lost pen pals, love letters and thank you cards. I remember when the mail delivery was exciting, not just a delivery of junk and bills.
A handwritten note makes people feel special. The time it took to write the note is time you are investing in your relationship. Please do not mistake me, I love being able to communicate with my family instantly, I love the feeling of connectedness it creates, but somehow, a short text message is not the same as a letter.
Several years ago, I embarked on a journey to learn everything about leadership that I could. One of the most interesting things I learned was how people do not feel connected to their employer. When I investigated this fact a bit deeper, I learned it was because of a lack of personal relationships. As I pondered this, I realized no matter how busy we are, no matter what is asked of us, we must take the time to build personal relationships. And with that I started writing handwritten notes. I remember countless Sundays at the kitchen table, spending hours writing 30 or more notes to thank staff, volunteers and donors for their help. The impact it made was immeasurable.
Over time, I have started to send friends handwritten notes. I still send the thank you texts and messages, but I always strive to send a handwritten note too. I have a special box I save all my notes and cards in. As silly as it sounds, on bad days, I pull one out and read it again. The five minutes I spend enjoying the card can change my entire outlook on life, it gives me the motivation needed to tackle the next problem.
Life has become so busy we assume we will always have a minute in the future to let someone know how we feel, or to reach out. But one thing 2020 has taught me is the value of moments with people we care about. Not being able to grab a cup of coffee with a friend or visit my parents as I want has left me feeling lost and lonely. Yes, we text and call, but I miss the in-person time, the hugs, smiles, and laughter. Receiving notes in the mail has felt like much needed hug.
I would like to challenge each person who is reading this to mail three notes this week. Pick three people you think could use a smile, and then write them a note. Even if you see this person daily, take the time to put into writing the way you feel. The few minutes you spend could mean the world to a person, it could save a life or give them the hope they so desperately need to keep moving forward.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.