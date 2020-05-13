The past few week’s Robert Frost’s poem, “The Road Less Traveled,” has been on my mind. A favorite of mine, I love to read the lines and ponder the choices I have made and the opportunities I have missed. Not afraid to blaze a trail, I have often chosen the road less traveled and built a life for myself.
I think the poem has been in my thoughts because of where we currently find ourselves. We are in uncharted territory. No one has been here since the Spanish Influenza of 1918. While we can learn from those times and lessons shared, we can’t truly relate. We have become a society built on relationships and being social. Business transactions tend to happen with who you have an established relationship or feel as though you know. The one-on-one connection has become more important than ever. And yet we are also a society of instant gratification, we want what we want now.
And maybe that is what the people of 1918 had that we are missing — patience. The ability to wait the storm out, an understanding that the situation would not last forever. As I look around, amazed by the people who are demanding certain services or business open now. We have lost our ability to wait, we have lost our patience.
If we were to ponder upon a split in the road, if we were to reflect on our choices and make the choice which was best for each of us, where would we be? How would stopping to think, reflect and meditate on an important decision impact the outcome? Would we make a different choice? I think we just might.
As difficult as it is to sit and wait, to anticipate and dream of the world post-Covid-19, learning to quietly debate our choices, and choose our path could be empowering. Taking a minute to watch the breeze gently tickle the new leaves on a tree, to watch the leaves twist and sway, to dance in the wind, to show their many hues of green, could inspire each of us to choose more wisely.
Each of us is at a split in the road. Each of us has been given the opportunity to choose our path moving forward. As we stare at the paths, as we try to anticipate what is waiting for us on the other side, as we strive to know the future, only our hunches, dreams and desires can show us which path to choose. For many of us, this path will lead us to a new destination, a place we never would have dreamed we would end up.
While this place we find ourselves in is frightening, the choice before is daunting, yet rather than looking for the bad, choosing to be pessimistic, we could be grateful and hopeful for what the new path will bring. These changes do not need to be negative or frightening. If we choose to be hopeful, if we choose to have a positive outlook and make the most of every opportunity, every moment, we could find our true selves, we could find a better future.
These moments are challenging, I have spent more time crying these past few weeks than I have in years. The weight of decisions weighs me down. And yet, the birds in my backyard bring me hope. If nature is telling them to build their nests, then nature is telling us it will all be ok.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.