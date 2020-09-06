The only good Indian is a dead Indian” is an American aphorism uttered by General Phillip Sheridan during the plains Indian campaigns of the 1860s and at one time in history considered a tenable solution to their “Indian Problem.” However, as its implementation proved to be economically unsound, other more reasonable and so-called “civilized” alternatives were considered by the U.S. government through its implementation of Indian boarding schools. And still today, the City of Lawton has one of their main streets named after this same army general (Sheridan Road). With that original story of anti-Indianness, many local descendants of these Native Nations, white settlers and buffalo soldiers inherit these genocidal histories, yet are authentically interested in working within intersectionality and multicultural settings of many kinds where power imbalances have affected community relations for anyone interested in reconciliation between diverse peoples.
Reframing Sheridan’s American aphorism from history to myth of events such as Indian mascots, we can explore the myriad and fundamental ways in which the myth of the western frontier has been perhaps the most pervasive influence behind American culture and politics in this country. Structural racism, prejudice, stigmatization, and discrimination are deeply embedded in the contemporary actions and language use of Indian mascots, branding, and imagery in schools, higher education institutions, professional sports, and the media as well as the ways we interact with one another. Mythmaking and pageantry is what the story of Indian mascots used in schools and professional sports is all about. The Walt Disney version of the Noble Savage comes after two centuries of more of the grand narrative construction during which American Indian mascots became a socially constructed, multifaceted symbol of a white colonial gaze. Playing Indian has become an American tradition as apple pie and baseball and is a possessive tradition in maintaining the concept of the Noble Savage in the literary imagination stretching as far back to the Boston Tea Party and later giving Indian nicknames during the Carlisle Indian School era to the present.
With the recent national news focusing on the decision of the Washington, D.C., professional football team to change their name and Kansas City Chiefs professional football team prohibiting fans from wearing headdresses and American Indian-themed face paint is a half-century’s work by many activists and educators across the country. Playing Indian can be seen not only by these professional football teams but by most sports cultures across the state of Oklahoma and right here in Southwest Oklahoma in the way cheerleaders leading Hollywood invented war chants, players throwing down spears on the field, war-painting athletes, and buffoonery antics performed by their Indian mascots reducing hundreds of tribal citizens to generic cartoon characters.
The main controversy behind the usage of Indian mascots in schools and sports is that it usually portrays playing Indian, that these manufactured acts are a form of cultural violence in athletic arenas. My response to the use of Indian mascots for sports teams has consistently been to argue that these trappings and seasonal insults offend the dignity and denigrate the thousands of American Indians in this country. Consequently, the quagmire today is that Indian mascots are trapped within contemporary white-created symbols and imagery. Here we are in 2020 and many educators still ask “why do the mass media still rely on Indian imagery stuck in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries?” And then a local question to ask is “why do professional sports teams, colleges, high schools, middle schools and even little league teams still have Indian mascots to this day?”
Once considered a benign practice, numerous scholarly studies supported by the American Psychological Association have proved just the opposite that the use of ethnic-based Indian mascots in schools have perpetuated a shameful history of racial prejudice and insensitivity played out on athletic fields across the country. Extensive literature exists on this topic and hundreds of professional organizations working across the larger American Indian/Alaska Native community, including the National Indian Education Association, National Congress of American Indians, and Oklahoma Council for Indian Education overwhelmingly favor eliminating Indian mascots, branding, and imagery. Many other schools and professional sports teams are re-evaluating their role in capitalizing on these negative stereotypes. When Indian mascots are unsanctioned by a sovereign Nation, the misappropriation of Indian names, mascots, logos, branding, imagery and the accompanying accoutrements are prominent, stereotypical representations rooted in colonial elitism, institutional racism, ethnic prejudice, and gender ridicule.
Manifesting commitments to racial equity requires critical thinking, which is also what is required to solve retractable multiple pandemic problems like we are facing which includes a national ideological crisis of values, ideas, education. Public school teachers and higher education faculty may be our last defenses to create safe spaces to discuss structural inequity. Educators can’t solve all these pandemic problems but they can teach a generation of students to address them. This is why critical thinking teachers matter in dark times.
Through examining how the white man’s Indian mascot developed over time, I seek to illuminate contemporary understanding of Indians as human beings and identify the small daily acts and larger organized movements that further the struggle for social justice and equality. The only good Indian mascot is a dead Indian mascot takes on Native/Indigenous politics and educational policies today in all their contradictory and controversial guises. Until systemic racism is confronted, American Indians will never completely escape the Nobel Savage gaze in sports culture, always remain historically freeze-dried and colonized within the American imagination and ultimately invisible to the mainstream discourse of another critical multicultural teaching moment.
Dr. Cornel Pewewardy, Founding Member of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Professor Emeritus, Portland State University.