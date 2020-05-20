I have never really gotten jokes, I miss the punch line or I don’t understand what is so funny. I am lost in current pop culture, I suspect I was born with an old soul. But I do love a good comedy, strive to have a belly-laugh every day, look for the positive in each situation.
As a child, I spent countless hours watching “I Love Lucy” and Bob Hope movies. I loved the jokes, slapstick humor and antics of the characters. Humor has always been a form of healing, a way to connect with others and a way to make it through the day. To this day, I still love curling up with an old comedy movie or “I Love Lucy” episode, as I watch the show and laugh, I can feel the stress roll away.
The tension in our home has been high. Nothing is wrong and there is no need to worry. Rather we are three very active and social adults who have been home more than we ever have been. We spend our days working around each other, dealing with our fears, worries and stress and most days make it through without any harsh words. But as the time and stress has grown, the tensions have increased and the dismal outlook on the news has only served as a pressure cap on each of us. We are all short-tempered, emotional, angry, bored, restless. A potentially lethal combination.
Sensing the change in the world, feeding off of the change in emotions, our dogs have shifted. Our two middle-aged boys have found their youth again. Craving daily walks, games of fetch and freeze tag, they have eased the tension, made us exercise and saved the day on more than one occasion. Raffy, our lab, has become glued to my side. Listening to his snores as I teach has come to be a comforting sound. His presence and snores have created an environment where I can feel as though I am teaching in person and not to a computer.
At night, when the day is over and we are all working to relax, the boys have taken to being extra goofy. Raffy will lay on his back, look at me and give me a wolfish grin. The view of his fangs hanging over his lips and the crossed-eye look of adoration make me double over with laughter every time. His cuddles, whimpers and snores take me back to the days when my daughter was little, and somehow, in those moments, all is right in my world.
Stark, our fierceless pack leader, has always melted for my mom. I don’t think I have ever seen a case of grandma infatuation like his. A firm believer that all technology is bad, Stark has learned to love video chats with his Gran. Attempting to play it cool, to not let anyone see how anxiously he is awaiting a word from Gran, he takes the prime seat on the couch, grooms himself, and then positions himself to sit and wink at the camera. I kid you not, Stark has perfected his wink. He turns and slightly tilts his head, smiles and then lays the charm on, ending with a powerful wink. No one can resist his charm.
As emotions, stress and tension attempt to take their toll on each of us, remember the power of comedy. You cannot be angry or harsh if you are laughing. Laughter truly soothes and heals our minds and spirits. As we work together to learn what our future will be, don’t overlook the power of comedy. And don’t miss an opportunity to pet a dog, cat or whatever pet you own.
I love to hear from my readers, I have heard from several over the past few weeks. Please keep reaching out. It means the world to me and makes me feel connected to each of you.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.