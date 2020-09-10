It’s a distinct honor to be nominated then recognized by your colleagues and peers regardless of your field, and many Halls of Fame exist to offer that recognition. Basketball, football, education, hockey, wrestling; and then more general recognition like the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
But none deserve our attention any more than the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, founded 21 years ago. A non-profit organization, the Military Hall of Fame annually selects 10 Oklahomans for induction — from nominees submitted from across the country. In selection, the military record of the individual, to include heroic and/or extraordinary leadership action, service or sacrifice and principal awards received; civilian public service and/or patriotic service, to include civic work, service to veterans, projects influencing or motivating youth, helping the handicapped or disabled, community improvement, and leadership actions, etc., and must have an established Oklahoma connection.
In the 21 years of its existence, the Hall has recognized over 200 heroes and groups of which about 130 are officers and 61 enlisted. Groups may also be selected ,and as a matter of interest to us in Southwest Oklahoma, the 10th U.S. Cavalry “Buffalo Soldiers” and the Comanche Code Talkers have been inducted as distinguished groups.
This years’ inductees, slated for October, include three very distinctive Oklahomans whose names should resonate with our readers.
• Colonel (Ret) Stan Evans is a decorated Vietnam Veteran who was reared in Oklahoma City, is a former Signal Corps officer who upon retirement from the Army, attended and graduated from law school at the University of Oklahoma and because of his wonderful scholastic and academic achievements, was chosen as Assistant Dean of Students. A crusader for community youth, Stan’s pro bono legal and financial advice to many civic entities is well known. And, oh, yes, Stan Evans was Signal Corps officer but obtained his commission from attending Field Artillery Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill. And we were classmates and friends 50 years ago.
• First Lt. Bob Kalsu could be a recognizable name for some. From Del City, Kalsu was recruited by Bud Wilkinson and became a huge part of OU’s football renaissance. In 1966 Kalsu was drafted by the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and became their “Rookie of the Year.” He was, with a two-year active duty ROTC commitment, urged to avoid it and find another way to fulfill his obligation. But he went, saying “I gave them my word,” served as a Field Artilleryman in the 101st Airborne Division, and was killed in action on July 21, 1970, at the age of 25.
• Colonel (Ret) Greg Gadson spends much time these days as a motivational speaker, a member of the United States Field Artillery Association Board of Directors, and other philanthropic organizations. Born in Oklahoma City and a West Point graduate, Greg served at the National Training Center and deployed to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and to war on three more occasions. Then in May 2007 he was returning from a memorial service for two soldiers from his brigade when he lost both legs and his right arm to a roadside bomb in Baghdad. A hero’s hero. He remained on active duty and after promotion to colonel and became the first double amputee to command a major Army installation.
So I wrote this to encourage you to nominate a deserving veteran, hopefully with a Fort Sill background. Too few are recognized from here who need to be. Names like Charles Chibitty, Robert S. Johnson, Toney Stricklin, Tommy Franks, Jack L. Treadwell, Max Bunyard, George Red Elk, Robert J. Kelsey, Michael Sloniker, Robert Poolaw, and George Keathley all already inducted, should inspire us to flood the system with nominees for great, great veterans.
You may do so at www.OKMHF.org, or phone 405-424-5313 or email info@OKMHF.org for further details and information.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.