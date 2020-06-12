We take it for granted that the flag is going to fly over public buildings, government institutions and schools — even during a pandemic.
It’s part of somebody’s job description to raise the flag every morning and lower it at night. They may feel good about doing it — but they get paid for doing it.
The flags that I notice and appreciate even more are those in front of places that do it just because they want to. Maybe they’re thankful they live in America, home of the free, while they’re watching people on TV who are not free, who don’t have a home anymore. Every day we see on the news millions of people driven from their homes, refugees from incessant warfare, living miserably, hopelessly.
Maybe the flag raisers are patriotic, believe wholeheartedly in our country, the flag and apple pie and they want the whole world to know it, by golly, even during these stressful days.
Maybe they remember their history lessons, realize that out of the entire history of civilization, the short 244 years of American history is unique for the unprecedented freedoms allowed most of the people most of the time.
Maybe they’re students of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and appreciate the amazing freedoms granted us by those documents that had no predecessors.
Maybe they’re just making a declaration of independence of their own, while many of us are staying home.
Like the car dealers who fly the biggest flags in town — they’re free to buy and sell for whatever the market will bear — to wheel and deal and make or break their reputations for integrity. Anybody is free to walk onto their lots and make a deal — or not.
Like the liquor stores which fly big flags — nobody has to go there but anybody who’s old enough can go if they want to.
Little night clubs featuring topless dancers — they can fly a flag to let you know it’s a little American nightclub — even if the dancers are billed from more exotic shores.
Bait stands, fruit stands, motels for one-night stands — they’ve all got the right to do business beneath the stars and stripes — and they do.
Maybe there’s no business in America — with the exception of drug dealers — that somewhere, sometime, doesn’t raise the flag over itself.
Sports arenas fly the flag. After the opening ceremonies, that’s how we can tell which way the wind is blowing and we wonder how that will affect our team.
Add to those all the homes in America that fly the flag — some just on Flag Day June 14, the Fourth of July and special holidays — but many every single day, rain or shine.
From log cabins in Alaska to grass huts in Hawaii — from salt boxes in Maine to haciendas in California — from condos in Florida to ranchettes in Texas — our flag, the red, white and blue, the 50 stars and 13 stripes, reassure us that regardless of our political party, religion or lack of it, race, color, national origin, age, gender, sexual orientation, philosophical bent, occupation, economic circumstance and coronavirus, we all have a single commonality — we are all Americans. Especially on Flag Day.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.