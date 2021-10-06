On Monday, Facebook and all of its subsidiary apps and websites went dark. Facebook sent out an alert through, ironically enough, Twitter, around 11:55 a.m. to let its users know that the company was aware of the problem. And then, for roughly six hours, communication went dark.
Suffice it to say there was a lot of speculation during that six hours. Elsewhere, in the few corners of the internet that are not ruled by Facebook (namely Reddit and Twitter), people concocted wild theories about the company’s outage.
Some of the more outrageous theories I saw floating around the web included “Facebook was only down for vaccinated people,” “Facebook was erased from the internet,” and “Facebook never existed and we all just woke up out of a dream.”
As it turns out, one of these theories actually brushed up against the truth. And no, it wasn’t the idea that Facebook was a dream — even though some people may have wished for that one to be true.
Here’s how I understand it from everything I’ve read. Essentially, an update to the company’s network coordinating routers went wrong. The exact nature of the glitch is anybody’s guess, but as a result the system that controls domain registration on the internet could no longer find any of Facebook’s sites, effectively erasing them from the internet temporarily.
In the six hours the sites were down, the company lost tens of millions of dollars. Which may sound like a lot to you and I, but for Facebook the number doesn’t amount to much. And while many jokes were made (including by me, dear reader) about the thought of a world without Facebook, the shutdown did adversely affect millions of people who depend on the massive company’s services.
The outage lasted nearly the span of a full working day, which, for companies that rely on the social media giant to do business, meant lost revenue. Many of these are small businesses that utilize Facebook’s marketplace feature or advertise through the website. A day’s loss would have a much larger impact on them than it would Facebook.
Then there are the affected peripherals such as WhatsApp. According to the company’s website, more than 2 billion people around the world use WhatsApp. And in countries outside of the U.S., the app is a vital communication tool used by everyone from the government to doctors. With the app down for most of the day, large swaths of people were cut off from one another.
And this brings me to the central take away from the day the Facebook died. For one company to have this much impact on the world is wrong. This is a monopoly on communication, and it needs to end. Because if six hours can cause this much frustration and chaos, imagine what six weeks could do.