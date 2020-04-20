The Lawton Constitution has always been my newspaper.
You see, I grew up reading The Constitution. When I was a child, there were two newspapers: The Lawton Morning Press, which was targeted more toward communities outside Lawton, and The Lawton Constitution, which was the evening city newspaper.
I can still remember standing in the front door waiting for the paperboy to ride his bike down the street and throw the evening paper. Yes, I grew up in the era when the daily newspaper was delivered by boys riding their bikes with large bags full of newspapers attached to the handlebars. (The exact decade will remain my little secret.)
Fast forward to the mid-1980s. I was fresh out of college with a newly minted degree in journalism when Executive Managing Editor Paul McClung and Managing Editor Dennis Lang hired me as the education reporter. The job was a dream come true and I spent the next three years covering education, an assignment I would gladly do again.
During the course of my career at The Constitution, I’ve seen many changes.
I still remember standing in the newsroom watching the television as Challenger exploded just 73 seconds into its flight on Jan. 28, 1986. I watched as the editor on duty that morning crumpled a piece of paper in his hand, threw it in the trash can, and began to rebuild the front page for that afternoon’s edition of The Constitution.
On that day, little did I know how often I would do the same thing during my career as breaking news would take precedence over well-laid plans.
One of the changes I helped preside over was publishing the last edition of The Lawton Morning Press, which was delivered in the morning mostly to area towns in Southwest Oklahoma. It also featured the popular “Around the Hub” column, for those of you who remember back that far.
By 1988 my reporting days were largely in the past and I had assumed the duties of wire editor. I was working desk the night the last Morning Press was published, Dec. 28, 1988. The Lawton Constitution then became the morning paper.
Other milestones followed: I was working on Aug. 2, 1990, when the Gulf War started and again on the night of Feb. 28, 1991, when the Gulf War ended.
And we mustn’t forget the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building 25 years ago, nor the terrorist attack on the United States in 2001.
But not every remembrance has been of a tragedy.
There have been plenty of good memories also, such as meeting the nicest people you could ever hope to know while covering education in the mid-1980s. Some have remained lifelong friends.
Another highlight was being put in charge of the special 10-section edition celebrating the centennial of The Constitution, which was bought by John N. Shepler in 1910.
Then there was the ride in a hot air balloon and also on the Goodyear blimp last year. I got to check those activities off my bucket list.
Other changes have revolved around ownership of the newspaper. Steve and Don Bentley sold the paper that had been in their family since 1910 to Bill and Brad Burgess in 2012. Those brothers then sold the paper to Southern Newspapers, Inc. in 2018.
Through all of those changes, one thing has remained constant – a commitment to tell the stories of people in Southwest Oklahoma.
We stand on the brink of a new change this week when, to adapt to today’s unprecedented economic shifts, we reduce the number of days we print the paper from seven to five. Stories still will be published seven days on the website, but we will no longer have a print edition on Mondays and Saturdays.
This is just the latest change in the 110-year history of my newspaper. But our staff is still committed to telling the stories important to our readers, just as it has for the last century. That commitment has not, nor will it ever, change.
The Lawton Constitution will still be my newspaper and I will still read it every morning.
Won’t you read it with me?
Dee Ann Patterson is managing editor of The Lawton Constitution.