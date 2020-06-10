Summer is here! It is officially June and the summer solstice is quickly approaching. There is nothing better than a long, hot evening outside enjoying a good book or writing. Well, unless there is water involved, pools and water fights.
Being a Southern California native the call of water, fresh air, sun, and hot temperatures are written on my soul. I long for the days of blue skies, puffy white clouds, lazy days in the fresh air, and no homework. There is no better reward after a long day at work, than free time with my daughter. B, a very conscientious environmentalist, who will not participate in summer activities which can harm the environment. She was born with a love of nature and animals. From the moment she came home, she has preferred the company of animals and the peace of nature to the human world. Most days I do not blame her.
This summer is more paramount than ever for us to ensure we celebrate as much as we can. After weeks of sheltering in place it is time to shake off the COVID-19 blues and allow the beauty of summer to heal us. Choosing to enjoy a moment outdoors, engaging in a carefree water fight, floating in a pool while dinner cooks on the grill is exactly what we all need. While enjoying the outdoors and summer, we do need to remember to maintain social distancing and protect ourselves as needed
The past few weeks have also been filled with the killing of innocent people and riots. I wonder how many of these terrible incidents were driven by fear and anger of our current situation and not the color of a person’s skin. I know I am simple and choose to keep my thoughts and beliefs simple, and I say this with the utmost respect for different cultures and ethnicities, at the end of the day, we are all the same. The color of our skin should never define how someone sees us. Science even points to the same argument, we, human beings, are scientifically the same. The color of our skin makes no difference scientifically. So then why do we allow the color of a person’s skin to influence how we feel about them or to allow us to see ourselves as better than someone else? There is nothing better about me than anyone else. I am a person, nothing more, nothing less.
As we safely gather outside, as we venture beyond our homes and into the world, let us remember we live in a country which was founded by immigrants with the goal of creating a world of equality and freedom. Yes, our forefathers made mistakes, and many were hypocrites, but they were human. We cannot continue to see people as less than ourselves, inhuman, or as having less value because of the color of their skin. We must learn to see we are all human beings; we are all the same, and the things which are different, our culture, ethnicity, and beliefs, are what makes the world an interesting and vibrant place.
We cannot allow ourselves to think we are better than others. We cannot allow ourselves to live with ignorance. All life matters, all people have a purpose in this world. As summer draws us outside, as we find ourselves at pools and cookouts, let’s stop looking for what is different and start searching for what is the same. Perhaps B in her youth has the right perspective, spending time in nature and surrounded with animals is far more peaceful.
I hope you are all well and safe. I hope as summer begins each of you finds joy and happiness. I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.