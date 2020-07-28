The past month I have been reading Improv Wisdom by Patricia Ryan Madson. The premise of the book is to master 13 improv maxims, or wisdoms and apply them to your professional world. I have found the book liberating, filled with wisdom, practical, and true.
One of my favorite maxims is Get Started, instead of over thinking a problem, looking, and looking for a solution, just start. Start where it makes sense, and as you work, the problem and solution will become much more clear and quickly solved. The same can be said for writing. So many people think you must wait for the right moment, the muse must inspire you, and everything must be just right. If you follow these rules as a writer, you are soon struggling with writer’s block.
I have been thinking and thinking about the maxims I have studied and how practical they are in life. How many of us have missed incredible opportunities because we allowed fear to talk us out of volunteering, showing up, or saying something? How many of us say we are waiting for just the right moment? Let me be the first to tell you, there is no such thing as the perfect moment. Something will always be wrong, something will always be off, or you will not feel inspired.
Rather than waiting for inspiration, what if we went looking for inspiration? What if instead of thinking a problem over, we jumped right in with both feet? What if in meetings, instead of talking and talking, we made a plan, assigned tasks, and got to work? I suspect a lot more work would get done in a lot less time. I also suspect there would be a lot fewer hurt feelings and bruised egos. Words are what lead to the negative feelings, words are what get us into trouble.
The question then becomes, rather than thinking and speaking so much should we simply take action? Should we become people of actions, choosing to learn from our mistakes rather than philosophers and debaters who spend hours picking apart ideas and words? How many opportunities are missed through the endless need to hear ourselves? I have a certain number of words per day to say and to hear, once I have reached this maximum, I find myself unable to continue to participate in conversations. I long for action, for movement, for the ability to learn through deeds.
As we continually strive to look for perfection, let’s adopt the maxims of Improv. Let us learn to work with what we have, where we are, and to take actions which we learn from rather than waiting for the perfect moment. Mastering the art of good enough, of understanding what details others will see and which ones they will miss, we can gain time, solve problems more quickly and help others.
I would like to challenge you to show up to more places, say less and do more, take what you have and make it work, strive for contentment not perfection, and learn to enjoy the moments as we travel through life. Life is about the journey, the lessons learned, not the final destination. If we mastered the skills of improv, I suspect we would all be a lot happier.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.