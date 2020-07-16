It was a big, big win for the Union in their large and critical efforts to gain and keep control of Indian Territory, and it was the largest and most intense confrontation the Union had with the Confederacy in that part of the country. It is often called the Gettysburg of the South, and what was so really strange about this important Civil War battle was that white soldiers were the minority in BOTH fighting forces. It was Native Americans who made up a significant portion of each of the fighting forces and the Union forces in the fight contained African-American units.
At the start of the Civil War, for both cultural and financial considerations, all of the Five Civilized Tribes in Indian Territory sided with the Confederate States of America, raising native troops under the leadership of General Douglas H. Cooper. The great soldier drove out pro-Union Creek Indians forces after a very short campaign ending in the Battle of Clusteraklah. But in 1863, the tide has turned against the Confederates. A union campaign starting from the North led by Major General James G. Blount drove Confederacy forces from the North of the region, and many of the Cherokee switched sides to support the Union. Union forces led by Colonel William A. Phillips reoccupied an old Army post in Indian Territory, threatening further the Confederacy. The ensuing battle was important for several reasons.
-The battle was the largest ever fought in Indian Territory
-The Confederates, with little money, and poor equipment, came to rely more and more on captured Union War material to keep up the fight…this began at the Affair at Elk Creek.
Ultimately, the Union Army, including its Black and Native American forces, had a real edge in bother quality and quantity of the weapons in the fight. The Union Artillery had 10 1857 12-pounder Napoleon howitzers, two 6-pound howitzers, and plenty of Springfield rifles. They also had shot, shells, and canisters. The Confederates were poorly armed, typically with absolute smooth bore muskets and flint lock shotguns. They possessed cheap Mexican gunpowder that was easily damaged by rain. This terrible equipment, and the rain squalls which ruined their powder, played a big part in the Confederate loss.
The battle was huge and decisive. The victory opened the way for General Blunt to capture Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the river valley all the way to the Mississippi River.
So I write this as it’s a fascinating piece of Civil War history but for us, a very important piece of Oklahoma History. For the affair at Elk Creek is also known as the Battle of Honey Springs. The site should be visited near Oktaha, about 200 miles east of Lawton. A great piece of American Civil War history.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.