A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about “common knowledge” where I laid out several computer shortcuts I previously believed to be well known. I got a lot of positive responses on that column, to the point that many people were asking for a follow-up.
So I decided to give the people what they want. Here are ten more useful shortcuts that you might not be aware of.
Ctrl+S
I don’t know how I missed this one in my first go around, but Ctrl+S is one of the essential shortcuts in Windows. This simple shortcut will save anything you are currently working on. It can be a lifesaver (no pun intended) if you’re spending a lot of time on a single project. There’s nothing worse than working for hours only for your computer to crash before you save anything.
Ctrl+F
Another essential shortcut that I missed in my last write up. Ctrl+F, as you may have already guessed, opens the find bar. If you’ve ever been digging through a large document looking for instances of a certain word you know how important this function can be, and Ctrl+F will help you get right down to searching.
Alt+Space+N
One of those rare three-button short cuts, Alt+Space+N will minimize whatever window you happen to be working in at the time. And its sister, Alt+Space+X, will maximize the window you just minimized. It’s important to remember both so you can save yourself twice as much time.
F7
So the function keys have, well, different functions depending on what program you’re working in. If you happen to be working in Microsoft Word, F7 is going to initiate a spell check for you. It’s a quick, simple way to do an edit pass on whatever document you’re working on.
Ctrl+Shift+A
Another Microsoft Word specific shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+A can be very useful if you accidentally hit the caps lock button and type out a whole paragraph in capital letters. Simply highlight the words you’d like to change, hit the shortcut buttons, and voila, your text is converted back to normal case.
One common reply I received on my last column was that I had left out Mac shortcuts, so these next five shortcuts are specifically for Apple Macs.
Command+Tab
While some shortcuts in Apple’s OS use the control button, most use the command button. Command+Tab is a handy way to switch between open applications. If you work with a lot of different programs at once you’ll find this shortcut can be a real time saver.
Command+Q
One of my favorite shortcuts when I’m working with Apple products, Command+Q is the “quit” command. Hitting this shortcut will close whatever application you’re working in. Which for me is usually a sign that I’m done working.
Command+Backspace
This is an interesting command but also a potentially catastrophic one if you use it by accident. Command+Backspace will send whatever item you have highlighted to the trash. It’s great for deleting a bunch of junk off your desktop in one move, but can be a bad time if you accidentally highlight the wrong thing.
Command+N
This is a good one to commit to memory. Command+N will open up a new window inside whatever program you are currently using. Need to open a new Word file? Command+N. A new browser window? Command+N. Using it outside of a program will open the finder window on your desktop.
Command+Option+Esc
Anyone that has gone from Windows to Mac without a crash course in the differences has probably tried to use Ctrl+Alt+Del before. It becomes obvious pretty quickly that this shortcut to force quit a program in Windows doesn’t translate to Apple’s OS. But have no fear, Command+Option+Esc is the shortcut you’re looking for if an application locks up on an Apple machine.
So there you have it, ten more hopefully helpful shortcuts. I hope they save you some time and frustration.