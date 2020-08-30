Great Plains Technology Center has launched into its “new normal.” Sometimes, it seems as if everything has changed. Still, so many things remain the same. It may take some time to blend the “new” with the “old” and just reach “normal,” but we have the chance to work together to achieve this goal.
Great Plains Tech believes face-to-face instruction is critical to our students’ long-term success. It is difficult to teach work based skills using specialized equipment in a virtual setting. While our staff worked diligently last spring to provide quality distance instruction, feedback from students indicated the time spent in the shops and labs across campus was very important to them. This feedback helps us maintain awareness that in-person instruction is necessary and beneficial to our students and clients.
In accordance with Oklahoma’s Return to Learn framework, Great Plains Tech has established safety procedures that include temperature checks, wellness questions, and mask/social distance policies that will help protect student and staff health. Breaks and lunches will be handled so that appropriate social distance can be maintained. Sanitation and disinfecting is a routine part of the new normal for Great Plains Tech’s staff and faculty. Hands-free bottle filling stations are available in designated locations. Students may also bring bottled water to class. All of the procedures and signage is designed to maintain the highest awareness that we are all responsible not only for our health but the health of those around us.
Our commitment to in-person instruction will remain a constant in our minds. We are glad to welcome students to our facilities and provide them with the instruction so vital for workplace success. We also look forward to incorporating our student activities into our calendar. Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) will once again be an integral part of the student experience. Whether these activities take place virtually or not, every student will have the opportunity to participate in the community service activities and competitions that have proven to be a point of great pride with students and staff alike.
Annual events, such as our Party on the Plains, are being evaluated in light of the pandemic and social distancing practices. When it is deemed safe to conduct this activity, our students will get the chance to network with other students in this outdoor activity. While it is currently postponed from its original date in early September, when it is safe to do so, we will host that event. No doubt, there will be a time when larger gatherings are both safe for the health of all and packed with the fun of school-wide networking.
Will Great Plains Tech offer virtual instruction over the course of the year? No one can predict the future or the course of COVID-19. This fact alone drives us to prepare for the eventuality of remote learning as an emergency measure. Our staff, our instructors, and our administration are working diligently to ensure instruction is ready to “go over the air” in the event of an emergency closure due to illness. In the event of a school closure, it is important to note that staff and faculty at Great Plains Tech will remain on the job, in our offices, so that you can reach out to us for assistance. Great Plains Tech stands ready to offer instruction to our students and services to our community, including care for the physical and mental health of our students and their families. We have not only a crisis team but a team of dedicated student support specialists who can assist in locating necessary help for our extended family — whether it is providing referrals to community agencies or working one-on-one with students virtually to help them reach their career goals.
The new normal and the old normal are now meeting each other and we hope to settle on “normal.” It will take some time and the help of our Great Plains Tech community to make that happen. Face masks and water bottles and social distancing will soon become as normal as anything else. These measures will continue as long as there is a need for them. Still, the opportunity to work and learn a skilled profession will be available and accessible to every student enrolled.
Great Plains Tech and all staff and faculty thank the community for your support as we move through these strange and sometimes frightening times. We are fully committed to being here for our partner schools, our business and industry clients, and our community. Even in the worst-case scenario — an unexpected emergency closure — we will be here, on campus, working to make each student successful and proud of the skills they will gain from occupational education. That is not part of the “new normal.” That’s what Great Plains Tech does every year. Some things never change.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent/CEO of Great Plains Technology Center