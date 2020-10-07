My dogs are my best friends. For years they have been my constant companions as I faced the many challenges life has thrown at me. I cannot tell you the number of conversations I have had with my dogs, or tears I’ve cried with them. No matter how rough my days were, I could always count on their joy and happiness to get me through another day. When I lost my Sheebah and my heart shattered, Raffy was there to put it back together. He chose to overlook his pain at the loss of his adopted mother and focused on me.
Raffy and I have been inseparable since he arrived at 5 weeks old. Raf had a hard start to life, one of 10 pups in his litter, only he and a brother survived. His mom just could not produce enough milk for her pups. For weeks, I fed Raffy around the clock. During our 2 a.m. conversations, we bonded. I will never forget when he learned to drink from a bowl or ate hard kibble for the first time. Because of his challenging start, it takes Raf longer than most dogs to learn things. He didn’t walk until he was 7 weeks old. He learned to shake his stuffed animals at 3 years old, and at 5 he learned to play fetch. Now a mature man of 6.5 years, he has become my constant companion, and my rock during the pandemic. I don’t think we have been separated for more than a few hours.
As I work from my desk on projects, teach classes, or lose myself in my writing, I can count on Raffy’s presence. His silent support often filled with the snores of a much-needed nap after helping me through a work challenge have become my background noise. He has interrupted countless classes and meetings for scratches, always timing his interruptions to provide a much-needed break or laugh. He has listened to countless proposals, helped me perfect presentations, and even helped me write classes.
As much care as I have given Raffy over the years, I worry he gives me more than I could ever give him. This summer, as I worked through some professional struggles he patiently listened through my sobs and then curled up with me while we slept off the stress. He has learned to stand guard over me when I have an asthma attack, and won’t let anyone near me, not even my husband. He seems to know when I am weak and vulnerable and will place himself between me and whatever I am facing. For a dog with a slow start to life, he has developed an uncanny wisdom of people, situations, and conversations.
Getting a pet is a commitment. Puppies become adults; bad habits can become harmful. I have rescued countless dogs for well over 16 years, and having nursed them through physical and emotional trauma, I can tell you once a dog’s heart is broken, they are never quite the same. I have seen some who simply lose their will to live. Before you invest in a pet of any kind, please make sure you are ready and able to care for them for their entire life. Just like people, dogs age and develop health challenges. My most heartbreaking rescues have been of older dogs with health issues that someone just threw out. I have rocked older dogs as they sobbed, held them as they passed, and cried for the short time we shared. The haunting pain never leaves their eyes, they continuously question why they were abandoned. The thought they were not good enough haunting their face. If you find yourself in a place where you can no longer care for your pet. Please call the Humane Society and ask for help.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.