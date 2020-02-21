There was a photo and news story about the world’s oldest person who celebrated her 116th birthday back in 2014. The Japanese woman attributed her longevity to sleep and sushi, the headline said.
Actually, what she said in an interview with the U.K. Telegraph was getting plenty of sleep, eating well and taking a nap as needed were responsible for her longevity. She told the paper, “Eat and sleep and you will live a long time. You have to learn to relax.”
She ate sushi at least once every month, according to the head of the retirement home where she had lived for 18 years.
The photo of her, taken at her 115th birthday party, showed short white hair, a forehead no more wrinkled than folks half her age, alert eyes and poochy, pink cheeks.
I thought about her advice on how to live a long time. I can certainly go along with getting plenty of sleep, taking a nap as needed and eating well.
But if I have to eat sushi, forget it. My daddy loved to fish his whole life — and he lived to be 84 — so I grew up on the catfish, perch and bass common in ponds, lakes and the North and South Canadian Rivers in northwestern Oklahoma. Every summer, his extended family camped out in Colorado for a couple of weeks to fish for trout, which we ate three times a day.
At home, he often sent me across the street for a can of salmon. “Sister,” he’d say, “Run over to League’s Store and get a can of salmon for supper,” and we all loved the salmon patties and fried potatoes he’d make. He also relished canned oysters but my sister and I drew the line there.
After I left home, I learned to love lobster, crab and a wide variety of fish. But every time I face a display of sushi, I shut my eyes and quickly move on.
Not that I have ever tasted sushi. And I never will. Raw fish, along with raw meat of any kind, no matter how well disguised with exotic seasonings and sauces nor how many 4-star restaurants serve it and no matter how many rich and famous persons claim to love it, will not part my lips.
My own children, who are not yet 94 or 92 as were the Japanese lady’s, order sushi in my presence. And eat it, while I politely avert my eyes, urging me to “just try a bite, mom.”
I realize that I am in the minority here. Just another chapter in my history of Luddite-ism — a condition I used to make fun of. Sushi has become a menu staple even here in the arid great plains — even at steak houses.
But sushi will remain on the top of my list of foods to go hungry rather than eat, along with turnip greens and liver.
Still, taking the rest of the 116-year-old’s advice, rather than worry about it, I am just going to relax and go take a long nap.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.