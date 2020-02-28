There was a news story in the paper many years ago about a man who, after an argument with his girlfriend, took her south of town, assaulted her and loaded her into the trunk of the car. Then he drove back to town to a fast food place where she escaped from the trunk and called police.
That short story brought up a lot of questions.
Why would someone who had a woman loaded in his car trunk drive directly to get a hamburger? Here are some possibilities:
- They were arguing about where to go to eat. She was set on pizza but he was holding out for a hamburger. The hamburger won.
- Arguing makes you hungry. Usually, arguing ruins people’s appetites but, hey, everybody’s different.
- Assaulting a woman and stuffing her in your car trunk takes a lot of energy. That makes you hungry. Some assaulters might suffer remorse or guilt and, like with arguing, lose their appetite but, as noted above, everybody’s different.
Or maybe she was the one who wanted a hamburger and he had his mouth all set for fish. So after he assaulted her, he decided he’d make it up to her and take her for the word deleted hamburger. But with a busted lip that she was treated for at a hospital, she was probably out of the mood for a hamburger by then, in or out of the trunk.
They were romantically involved, according to the news story. But that was before the argument, the busted lip and the car ride in the trunk where the view is pretty limited.
Police were searching for the man. Since someone romantically involved would presumably have an excellent description of her assaulter, including name and a description of his vehicle, at least the inside of the trunk, it was probably not too difficult to locate him.
I never noticed a follow-up story. So did she file charges? Did he end up in jail? Do they have hamburgers in jail? Or was all forgiven and forgotten? Did they live happily ever after? Or did they agree that the romance had definitely gone out of their relationship and go their separate ways?
Here I am at the end of this story which has no ending. Is there a moral to this story? Maybe this is a Frankie and Johnny story. Remember the old ballad which related the troubles of Frankie and Johnny who were lovers? “Oh lordy, how they could love, swore to be true to each other”...and then Johnny does her wrong and there is a sad ending. The last of the many verses of the song leaves us with this unsatisfactory conclusion:
“Well, this story has no moral
and this story has got no end
Well the story just goes to show you women
That there ain’t no good in men
He was her man, but he done her wrong.”
Since we never knew the end to the story in the newspaper either, we’ll just have to imagine our own. If we’re natural pessimists, we’ll imagine a worst case conclusion — jail for our Johnny and he and his Frankie splitting forever.
If we’re optimists, we can envision an apologetic and reformed Johnny, another go at it which turns into happily ever after — and no hamburgers ever again.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.