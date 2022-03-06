Do you smell that?!? Can you see it?!? That’s the smell of Spring and the days are coming soon where we will get to enjoy the sun longer with Daylight Saving Time. After the past few months of winter weather, we are all ready to relish in the wonderful things that come with Springtime.
March has kicked off fast and furious with the district Spelling Bee. Thirty-four of our incredible students participated with Kourtney Layne from Adams Virtual Elementary earning the title as Spelling Bee Champion. Another great elementary event, Battle of the Books also referred to as “BOB”, will take place on Friday. I am looking forward to watching this as it will be the first time back competing in-person since the pandemic.
On the topic of the pandemic, as we saw an increase in COVID cases earlier in the start of the school year, this prompted us to implement a mask mandate to help reduce the spread of the virus. We believe this made a significant impact on our numbers and cases throughout the district.
After tracking the data for the past month and speaking with local health officials and community partners, we will drop the mask mandate effective immediately. We will continue to maintain and update our COVID summary webpage and make necessary adjustments if needed.
Spring Break is quickly approaching and soon after we return from the break, pre-enrollment will begin. Pre-K enrollment has already started. For those looking to enroll, that information can be found on our district website at www.lawtonps.org.
As a reminder to our secondary parents, it’s not too early to start thinking about what next school year will look like for their students. What are they going to do? What classes are they going to enroll in? What activities do they want to participate in?
One thing we strongly encourage all of our freshmen, sophomores and juniors to do this year is to start looking at “How do I get concurrent classes? How do I get into career tech? Do I want to take AP classes? What am I going to do in those areas to help prepare me for life after high school?”
We have worked really hard on ensuring our students have opportunities for success and not roadblocks. Another thing I want to remind our families is that concurrent classes for our LPS students is completely FREE. Yes, college is free at LPS. If you take concurrent classes while you’re going to Lawton Public Schools, we are paying for your books, tuition and fees.
I want to give a huge shout out to our Lawton Public School Foundation for their continued partnership as well as our community partners. With their support, we are able to pay those concurrent fees. For the books, we run that through our libraries. These methods have allowed us to create a way for students to go to college for free.
I am excited to share that we are working to push this down to sophomores next year. So if your child is going to be a sophomore, junior or senior next year and they qualify, they may start looking at possible courses to take.
Looking at our current state of the economy and projecting forward, we have way too many students who graduate from college with a mountain of debt. If we can knock out a half or a third of their college debt while they are in high school, we will continue to push forward and make that happen.
We also understand that college is not for everyone and that a career focus is where some of our students are looking. Whether it’s joining the military, welding, technology, medicine or another trade, we have several pathways to make this happen. We are even working with our educational partners to provide cosmetology for free.
We have multiple career tech programs students can enroll in to get a skill in. We continue to open up new pathways for student success and innovative career fields. Our ultimate goal at LPS is to ensure our students find a pathway they are passionate about for many years to come.
It’s not about how much money you make or what you are doing, it’s about how you feel going to work every day. We all understand it’s not really work if you are doing something you love and enjoy.
I can honestly say I LOVE MY JOB and this district. Thank you to all the educators, students, and families that make LPS the best place to be. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins March 13. Let’s Spring Forward with a renewed sense of self and the incredible things to come for our students.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.