Software as a service is not your friend

Capitalism. You can’t escape it. Everywhere you look companies are trying to squeeze more money out of consumers. Nowhere is this more evident than in the tech world. And one of the biggest culprits is software as a service, or as you might see it abbreviated, SaaS.
SaaS is exactly what it sounds like, it’s software that is sold to consumers as a continuing service. For example, Microsoft’s Word program used to be a one-time purchase program that a user would download to their computer. But with Microsoft’s current SaaS model, users must pay a monthly subscription fee. Gone are the ‘buy it once, own it for life’ software bundles.
Now, there are a few pros to SaaS. This subscription model is almost always cloud-based which makes using the software a breeze. You don’t have to download or install anything most of the time. This also frees up space on your PC’s hard drive and the cloud allows you to easily store backups of any program you are working on.
But the way I see it, those few boons do not undo the damage that the switch to this model has caused. SaaS creates headaches for people who live in rural areas with poor or no internet connections. Because so much of your data is stored in the cloud, SaaS creates an unnecessary security risk, SaaS ensures that users have little control over when they update their software, which can lead to headaches for large companies and individual users. That’s not to mention the prohibitive cost of paying for the use of a product rather than the product itself.
Unfortunately, the SaaS model doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. It’s part of the reason I have started switching over from popular SaaS programs, to less well known, but traditional download software.
And it’s not just things like word processors and database applications that are moving to this SaaS model, the world of video games has also adopted this trend through their seasonal content model, which essentially takes what used to be one-time payment downloadable content and fractions it out into semi-monthly, and sometimes even weekly, subscriptions.
While time will tell, I can at least guarantee you that this model will not be dominant forever. Something will eventually come along to replace SaaS. Though, at the rates most of these companies are charging per month to use their products, my guess is that will take a while.