As a person born in the mid-1940s, I’m marginally included in a category scientists call the Silent Generation, the demographic cohort following the Greatest Generation and preceding the Baby Boomers.
The cohort is defined as individuals born between 1928 and 1946. (I swear I look a lot younger than that.) The Silent Generation is called that because they were raised during a period of war and economic depression, became distrustful of the establishment and had to find their own voice. In contrast, the generation of young adults of the 2010s was referred to for the first time in the Collins English Dictionary of 2016 as “The Snowflake Generation,” a generation viewed as being less resilient and more prone to taking offense than previous generations. Other descriptors say that members of the snowflake generation, or “snowflakes,” are overly sensitive people who think the world revolves around them, gasp in horror when they hear an opinion they don’t like, and believe that have a right to be protected from anything they deem unpalatable. For many in other generations, the word “snowflake” is an insult largely popularized by the 1996 book and later film adaptation, “Fight Club”, which tells the book’s potential fighters, “you are not special. You are not a beautiful or unique snowflake.”
“Fight Club’s” snowflake, I read, isn’t the earliest use of the word as an insult. During the Civil War in Missouri, pro-slavery advocates were called “snowflakes” for valuing white people over black people, and later in the 1970s, black people who were seen as acting too white were mocked as “snowflakes”. The idea there, is whiteness — like snow. “Fight Club,” nevertheless, did help to spread “snowflakes” as a contemporary insult online in the 2000s to tease sheltered, helicopter-parented, everyone-get-a-trophy, young adults. The metaphor is that such people are delicate (like snowflakes), easily hurt by the hard realities of life, and think of themselves as special without realizing they are entitled and privileged. In 2015 the term “snowflake generation” emerged after a dust-up between the Yale University administration and students who were upset by culturally appropriated Halloween costumes. “Snowflake generation” insulted the student as too politically incorrect, too easily offended, too soft in their demands for safe spaces, trigger warnings, preferred pronouns and social justice.
If you are looking for folks who fit the above description, whether you agree to it or not, you need look no further than social media and Facebook, where entitlement and complaint prevail, feelings are hurt at the drop of a pin, no good deed goes unpunished, and no horse is too dead to beat. It’s tiring and pervasive.
Where does it all end?
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.