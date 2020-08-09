Flexibility, flexibility, flexibility is KEY! It is definitely a unique time for many school districts across our country. At Lawton Public Schools, our goal over the summer was to ensure our families felt comfortable with their decision starting the new school year in a setting that worked for their child(ren). We are less than two weeks away from the first day of school and we know families and staff are full of varying emotions.
On the minds of our LPS family is the big question: What will school look like this year? District leadership, administrators, staff and teachers have spent the last five months preparing for our 2020-2021 “Return to Learn” plan with safety as the focus. I am proud of the countless hours, energy and dedication our staff has devoted to ensure our students can start the school year safely and with equity.
This summer, we shared information with our staff and families through multiple podcasts, surveys, emails and phone calls. We welcomed input and feedback as it helped us to better serve our LPS community. We continue to work extremely hard to accommodate the needs of students, parents and staff. This school year will be like no other.
Our district rose to the challenge by transforming the educational setting for students ensuring academic rigor, social/emotional support and flexibility for our families. We are not only offering various options with our traditional and virtual platforms, but our virtual students now have the option of day or night classes in addition to a virtual Pre-K. Whether students are learning through on campus face-to-face instruction or virtually at home, we worked to promote a feeling of community with all students and families.
Traditional and virtual students will receive personalized learning from certified LPS teachers. It is important to us that we do not allow this pandemic to slow the educational growth and success of our students.
We have established protocols and procedures that include face masks, social distancing and sanitation. This is a public health crisis. Advice and protocols from health professionals continue to develop. We remain in constant contact with state representatives and local health officials ensuring we are following the most current guidelines.
We have a lot of great information for our families on our district’s “Return to Learn” webpage (www.lawtonps.org/returntolearn) along with each site’s safety plan. It is important to us that families know each plan was developed by school administrators and staff with safety in mind. I encourage our families that have questions to reach out to your school and speak with the administrator. We want the best for your student as much as you do and we will work with you.
As hard and difficult as this situation has been, I am excited and encouraged by the ability and desire of parents, staff, administration, school board members and our community to come together and make it work for our children! We all want to do the right thing and what’s best for our kids and we can’t wait to have them back on August 21st! Let’s make it a great year at Lawton Public Schools.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.