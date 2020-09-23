This year has been a year of challenges, forced change, and hurt feelings. The arrival of a pandemic to our country rocked us to our core. As a nation we are not accustomed to being limited in our actions or requested to perform particular tasks. Rather we relish our personal freedoms, our ability to do and say what we wish with little to no consequences, certainly none to our personal safety.
Masks have become a heated topic of debate. Some see them as a political statement, others see them as a means to an end, and still some have no opinion. I have a very strong opinion; I have simply chosen to remain silent. I respect the opinions of others and have tried to not force my opinions and thoughts on people. I am pro-mask. As a person who falls into the high-risk category, and having a parent who is very high-risk, I am pro-mask.
My graduate studies are in public health with a focus in epidemiology. I may not professionally work in this field, but I do practice what I learned in my personal life. I understand we each have the ability to choose through our lifestyle whether chronic diseases will be a reality. We have the power within us, by simply adhering to a healthy diet, exercising daily, and drinking water to prevent or delay the onset of many diseases. Once diseases begin, we can choose to work with our bodies by making healthy choices, or we can choose to fight our bodies and live with the consequences. While genetics can cause us to exhibit a predisposition to the development of certain chronic diseases, there are so many things we can do to support our health.
I am also pro-vaccine. In the United States, we have been able to eradicate several diseases because we vaccinate on large scales. What many people do not understand is that for many different reasons, not every vaccine takes, rather not every person who is vaccinated develops an immunity. Because ideally, if everyone is vaccinated it creates herd immunity. If we cannot catch it, we cannot transmit the disease to others. Yet, with more and more people choosing not to vaccinate their children, we are seeing a reemergence of measles and other deadly, preventable illnesses.
Wearing a mask is not a political statement, nor is in an infringement on anyone’s personal freedoms. Choosing to wear masks states you are choosing to not spread illness to other people, especially those who are in high risk categories. It signifies you support the battle our medical teams are desperately trying to win. It shows you are choosing to care about your neighbor and place their safety above your comfort zone.
Masks are not fun. I hate mine. No matter how hard I work to remain calm, the fabric covering my nose makes me panic. They are hot, sticky, and irritate my skin. Yet they are a necessity. I miss my parents. I miss other people’s grandparents. If I can sacrifice my comfort to protect others, I choose to do so. Masks make communication much more challenging. But not as challenging as fighting a disease. The only end to this pandemic is to get ahead of it, and the only way ahead is to stop the spread. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and be grateful for the opportunity to choose to be healthy.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.