As you probably have heard by now, March is designated by Presidential Proclamation as “Women’s History Month” and is set aside to honor women’s contributions to American history. You all know how I like my honorary months.

I cannot think of many women more deserving of remembrance than Cosmetic Specialty Labs founder and my grandmother, Edna M. Hennessee. Born March 24, 1919, in Ryan, Oklahoma, Edna attended Union High School, where she was named Valedictorian for the Class of 1937. Edna had suffered from acne in high school, but after graduation, she was given a gift of Merle Norman products, which cleared her troubled skin. That gift planted a seed that would change the course of her life.