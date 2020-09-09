The anniversary of the day my world shattered, the day I learned we were not as safe as we thought is two days away. Two days and hundreds of memories from the Sept. 11, 2001, overwhelm me and make me want to remind people how short a life really is, the significance of a minute, and always telling your family you love them.
Sept. 11, 2001, began as any other day. I was a senior in college, completing a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in history. I worked as a teacher’s assistant in the morning. As we entered second hour on what we thought was a quiet day, the principal came to each room, told us we were under attack, and could possibly be invaded. At the time, I lived in New Brunswick, NJ, we were less than 40 miles from the Twin Towers. As we worked to settle students, and calm our nerves, the second plane hit. Our hearts froze, the news reports were scattered, and our loved ones were unreachable. Minutes became hours.
During college, my dad worked in Warsaw, Poland. He would return home every 6 to 8 weeks. He just happened to be home on 9/11. As he watched the news, he knew he had to alert my mom who worked at a small drug store. Together, my parents and the staff of the drug store watched the news. In a usually very New Jersey store, the yelling and cussing stopped, for a few moments silence and tears held everyone together.
As the hours passed, I made my way home to my parents. We held each other on the couch as we watched the news. Unable to believe what we saw, unable to believe our safety had been compromised, we stayed close together, afraid to be separated. For us, it would be weeks before life would return to normal. College friends in ROTC, were activated and sent to guard the tunnels. For a few days, New Brunswick was kept quiet, as it had been chosen as a place for survivors to be brought. We anxiously awaited the survivors, looking for a way to volunteer, to help in this tragedy. The silence was deafening and as we slowly realized there were no survivors, some lost hope.
Nineteen years later, we are not in a better situation, perhaps we are in a worse situation. Our country is more divided than it has been in decades. Fear of our neighbors has grown; fear of other countries has grown. The wounds have festered, not healed. In all this time, I have yet to visit the memorial, watch a movie, or not feel the emptiness in my heart I felt all those years ago. While I have not lost hope, I have noticed subtle differences in myself. My carefree days are fewer and fewer, my trust of new people is waning.
For a few short months, nineteen years ago we came together as a nation. We sought comfort in our communities and sported yellow ribbons in honor of our service members overseas. We shared a sense of patriotism, a hope to rebuild our country, for a brighter future. The future is still ours to define, ours to write. Let’s choose to write a future filled with forgiveness, tolerance, love, patience, and support of our military. Let’s choose to do better than we have done.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.