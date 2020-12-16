As you’ve no doubt noticed by now, and as I so (hopefully) illustrated in last week’s column, people love getting electronic gifts for Christmas. And by people, I really mean children, and by electronic gifts I mostly mean the latest and greatest video game. But one thing that I often hear parents asking this time of year is whether or not certain games are appropriate for their kids.
Now, I don’t have children and I’ve never been a fan of censorship, so I barely pay attention to what games are considered “appropriate” for what age. The good thing is there are people out there who are tasked with that very job.
Much like the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) rates movies in the U.S. so too does the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) assess and rate video games. We’re all familiar with the way films are rated from G to R, but far fewer folks seem to be acquainted with the game rating system. So, just in time for your holiday shopping, allow me to break down the ESRP rating system so you’ll no longer have to ask the overworked GameStop clerk whether Grand Theft Auto is appropriate for little Timmy.
There are six ratings currently used by the ESRB: RP, E, E10+, T, M, AO. A seventh rating, EC, was discontinued in 2018.
RP (Rating Pending)
Perhaps the least relevant of the ratings, RP functions as a placeholder in promotional material for games that have not yet been rated by the ESRB. Games almost never come to market without a rating, so this is nearly always replaced by an actual rating once the game is released for consumers.
E (Everyone)
The E rating is very similar to the G rating for movies. Games rated E are generally considered suitable for all ages. They may contain some levels of mild cartoonish violence or language, but nothing worse than what might be seen in an episode of Looney Tunes.
E10+ (Everyone 10+)
If E is the G rating of videogames, then E10+ is the PG rating. Not much is different between the two, with the exception that you’ll find perhaps a little more maturity in E10+ games and, according to the ESRB, minimal suggestive themes.
T (Teen)
Things start getting a little more intense at the teen level. The ESRB rates T games as 13 and over. They might contain violence of the non-cartoon type, suggestive themes, “crude” humor, blood, strong language and even simulated gambling.
M (Mature 17+)
The difference between T and M ratings can be compared to the difference between PG13 and R ratings at the movies. Much in the way movie studios try to strike a balance between the two, so too do game companies try and find ways to balance their games between a T and M rating. These games are considered suitable for ages 17 and over and on top of all of the things included in T rated games may also include sexual content or intense violence.
AO (Adults Only)
One of the rarest ESRB ratings, these two letters have been considered a stamp of controversy regardless of the game they are placed on. Perhaps the most popular game to receive this dubious rating was Grand Theft Auto: San Andres. While rare, the rating does exist and are representative of intense violence, graphic sexual content and even “non-simulated” gambling.
So there you have it. And even though most of your shopping will likely be done online this year, hopefully this guide will help you figure out what is appropriate and what isn’t.If you need to figure out the ESRB rating of a particular game, simply Google the name and ‘ESRB rating” to find out.