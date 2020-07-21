I read the article in the Constitution on July 9, in amazement regarding the efforts of some to remove retired Comanche County District Judge Allen McCall, from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board (OPPB). When he was initially appointed to this board, I believed that his judgment and experience would prevail over the recent trend of that Board’s liberalization of our criminal justice laws. Judge McCall is the most qualified member of that board.
My observations are based on my personal experiences as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for 26 years, with 20 of those in Lawton with the assistance of four other Special Agents. I am now retired but I have remained knowledgeable of our court systems as well as those individuals on which we depend on to properly adjudicate our criminal laws.
Judge McCall’s liberal adversaries are supported by private interests and groups that want to minimize, modify or even ultimately remove our time proven criminal justice system as it exists. The adversaries of Judge McCall are unified primarily by an entity that identifies itself as Oklahomans For Criminal Justice Reform. Please research and familiarize yourself with this entity, its components and its supporting members.
Judge Allen McCall has 31 years of Judicial experience and I have observed his ability in handling various criminal cases, including death penalty matters in his courtroom. Most citizens do not fully understand that the OPPB is a non-elected five member board that is composed of political appointees, and yet it is vested with the power to substitute its judgement based on limited information that is fractional compared to that of the District Attorney, or the presiding judge and jury who have previously adjudicated these matters under the Rules of Evidence as codified in our criminal laws. Some OPPB members have tried to elevate this body to the level of a state Supreme Criminal Court, with only limited knowledge of the facts and circumstances of already adjudicated cases that were proven without the influence of politics or liberal distortions.
This egregious abuse of power appears to have its origin in State Question 780 which changed some drug and property crimes to misdemeanors rather than felonies in an effort to reduce the populations of our overcrowded prisons and by giving the mythical “first offender’”a second chance in our society. Often these “first offenders” are better characterized as “first time caught” offenders. On the surface this appears to be an option to a potential crisis. However some members of this board now want to extend their authority to certain violent crimes without the vote and consent of the citizens or the legislature. Their efforts, if unchecked, could extend their authority to hold felony criminal commutation hearings. If this happens, it could actually expand to death penalty cases. Already the execution of the death sentence of an inmate is so slow due to the appeals and additional hearings provided by our laws, that it is almost a crime within itself.
It appears that the OPPB seeks more authority over all incarcerations so as to impose their judgment over that currently in place and subsequently to modify sentences to prisoners who have already been convicted under our “Due Process” system. This is just one more step toward the deterioration of our society. Our criminal justice system is not always perfect, but it far exceeds that of any other civilized system in the world. Most of us appreciate, respect and support that this process is essential to our daily safety as well as our pursuit of success and happiness as granted by the Constitution of the United States. This process has never been more important to the welfare of our society as evidenced by the current deterioration of our criminal laws such as cutting police budgets that minimize “the thin blue line” that keeps the proper level of law and order in our communities.
To emphasize the importance of your interest, I offer a specific case as an example to which our local citizens can relate. Many recall the Geronimo Bank robbery in 1984. I was the case agent in my position as Senior Resident Special Agent for the FBI. This was a crime in which two individuals committed the most heinous and ghastly bank robbery in the history of Oklahoma. Fortunately, the FBI and supporting law enforcement agencies had the two perpetrators in custody in San Francisco, California, within 72 hours of the robbery. The robbery left the mutilated bodies of three female bank employees, one who was pregnant, and another employee shot in the head. In addition a customer was shot twice in the head and killed while three other customers were shot in the head and left for dead.
After numerous hearings and trials the two perpetrators of this crime, Jay Wesley Neil and Robbie Johnson, were convicted in Comanche County District Court of first-degree murder and given death penalty sentences. It took approximately 14 years for Neil to actually be executed and Johnson remains in prison utilizing every breathing moment to gain his release from prison. I received a letter from Johnson about a week ago more or less suggesting that I change my testimony and investigative reports that had contributed to his conviction.
This is an example wherein he would be a potential candidate for the OPPB to review his case and give consideration to his requests without full knowledge of his horrendous acts, and the board might possibly consider some modification of his sentence. There are no atheists on death row and their utilization of this religious ploy is often used to justify their horrific deeds to “ bleeding heart” liberals.
In closing, we need to support Judge McCall in any manner possible, otherwise my question is simply WHERE WILL IT STOP?
Granville D. Long, Special Agent (Retired)
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Lawton