One thing we never see is the Commanding General or Command Sergeant Major at Fort Sill appearing at a protest, a political fundraiser or any type of real partisan activity. As the Commanding General I was, for years before and after, a registered independent. While I was fairly aware of where I stood politically, I felt to register as a member of either major political party could put me in professional harm’s way. And it could have, as the Department of Defense has very strict rules about how members of the military on active duty can participate in politics. Here are some of the rules…
1. Partisan political activity is activity supporting or relating to candidates representing, or issues specifically identified with national or state political parties and associated or ancillary or organizations. A military member may not actively campaign for a specific political candidate or partisan objective.
2. Out of uniform, soldiers can and should register to vote, and may express a personal opinion on political candidates and issues (though they rarely do so, publically). They may encourage others to vote as long as they’re not attempting to interfere with or effect the outcome of an election; they also can’t join political clubs or attend its meetings while in uniform.
3. A member of the military can sign a petition for specific legislative action or a petition to place a candidate name on an official election ballot if the signing does not obligate the member to engage in partisan political activity (few actually do).
4. The military wants its personnel to participate in our democratic process, just within limits. The DoD encourages active duty military members to vote and has established several programs to help active duty personnel register and cast absentee ballots.
But when it comes to actively campaigning for a specific political candidate or partisan objective, the military draws the line.
It should be noted that these prohibitions do not apply to members of the National Guard or Reserves unless they are currently serving on active duty. For the purposes of political activity restrictions, DoD defines active duty as full-time duty in the active military service of the United States, including:
• Full-time training duty
• Annual training duty
• Attendance, while in the active military service, at a school designated as a service school
5. While active military members can and should register to vote and cast votes, and may express a personal opinion on political candidates and issues, they can’t express opinions on behalf of or as a representative of the U.S. military.
Military members also may promote and encourage other military members to vote as long as they’re not attempting to interfere with or affect the outcome of an election. They’re also allowed to join political clubs and attend its meetings as long as they’re not in uniform.
If they want to serve as an election official, military members are allowed to do so as long as they’re not in their military uniform and it doesn’t interfere with their military duties. The member will need to get approval from the secretary of his or her service for such activity; so soldiers would have to receive the OK from the Secretary of the Army, sailors would need the approval of the Secretary of the Navy, and so on.
6. Active-duty military members can sign a petition for specific legislative action or a petition to place a candidate’s name on an official election ballot if the signing does not obligate the member to engage in partisan political activity. This action can be taken only when it is done as a private citizen and not as a representative of the military.
A member of the military is also allowed to write a letter to the editor of a newspaper expressing his or her personal views on public issues or political candidates as long as the action is not part of a political letter-writing campaign for a candidate or political action.
Like any other American citizen, military members are allowed to make monetary contributions to a political organization, party, or political committee as long as they’re within legal guidelines.
There are other rules which apply but the cardinal rule, perhaps, is whatever you choose to do politically, be sure you are not in a military uniform and be sure all know your views are yours alone, and you do not represent the military or government when you state them.
As the Commanding General at Fort Sill, I found myself in trouble with the big Army from time to time, and one of those, for which I was investigated, was on this very issue.
But that’s another story.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.