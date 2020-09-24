One of the things that happens to you early on as the Commanding General at Fort Sill is, when convenient to them and with rare exception, national level members of Congress descend upon you and your office to pledge their unflinching support for the military in general, Fort Sill and Southwest Oklahoma in particular, and of course, mention they are but a quick cell phone away if you ever need them.
And many are; but many are also on the never-ending treadmill of re-election. In 1997, when assuming command at Fort Sill, I learned that lesson and have never forgotten it.
The member paraded with entourage into McNair Hall with local and state press seemingly attached to his belt. Because it was not an election year, having the media present was always to be endured, never enjoyed, but part of what you deal with on a regular basis. It comes with the territory.
Insisting we meet alone in my office while assuring the press he would grant interviews and take questions after our meeting, we entered the office and closed the door, ensuring we were able to keep our conversation private.
But this was no conversation. This was no dialog nor exchange of ideas. He talked and I listened. Not sure he even drew a breath.
His comments were meant to inform me that the US Environmental Protection Agency had run aground of all common sense and was out to destroy the US military and particularly the Army, by forbidding live fires on our training ranges as environmentally destructive, and unless strong and immediate action was taken, there would soon be no more artillery firing at Fort Sill, and of course, the potential was heightened for the post to become a victim of the Base Realignment and Closing Act (BRAC).
Then he asked what I thought about that. I respectfully told the member that we at Fort Sill had dealt successfully with environmental issues for years. Issues like the black-capped vireo, a small bird which visits every year at Fort Sill between March and September. Fort Sill has extensive practices which aid this endangered bird, and the population has grown and now is prospering. Or issues like sound abatement, when not all embrace the “sounds of freedom”. I told the member I was sure that over time we would be able to continue our training, in fact increase it, while still satisfying environmental concerns.
My guest said nothing, shook my hand, left my office into the area of the excited press. His statement, which I’ll never forget, said in essence, “I have met with the new Commanding General, and discussed with him the serious nature of the action taken against For Sill by the EPA, and General Baxter agrees with me, we must take every action to prohibit the EPA from disturbing our Fort Sill training.”
So…. not exactly our conversation. There was no misinterpretation. He simply told his story and used me to reinforce it…without regard or respect for what was actually said.
And I learned some lessons about leadership that day. Some I didn’t want to know.
1. Never take a meeting alone. Best to have an assistant or secretary if you have one, in the room – or a peer. A witness to what is actually said and by whom. As a last resort, keep the office door open so others can hear.
2. Be careful what you say. My experience with many, though not all politicians, is that they will interpret your words to meet their agendas, and can be both devious and self-serving. Nobody has time for that. The higher the level of government, the worse it seems to be.
3. Your position will often be misrepresented if it does not agree with that presented.
4. They begin to run for re-election the day they are elected.
I love the idea of term limits. Without question.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.