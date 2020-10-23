I finished the book I was reading, yawned and turned the light off. It was midnight but I couldn’t go to sleep.
I had five books in another room waiting to be read. But that would mean getting out of bed.
So I turned the light back on and looked through a stack on my bedside table. I picked out “Preconceptions,” selected prose by the Irish poet Seamus Heaney.
Seamus Heaney winner of the Nobel Prize in literature, was a favorite poet of my husband’s and I had given him books of Heaney’s poetry.
In the foreward, Heaney wrote that he was searching for an answer to how a poet should properly live and write.
“On the one hand,” he wrote while living in Belfast, “poetry is secret and natural.” I’m not sure what that means. Then he adds, “ On the other hand, it must make its way in a world that is public and brutal.” That I get. A poet will agonize over constructing a poem. A careless public will brutally criticize and reject it without a second thought.
“I have always listened for poems,” Heaney says. “They come sometimes like bodies come out of a bog, almost complete ... surfacing with a touch of mystery.”
He credits craft and determination but adds that the process of writing poetry is a kind of somnambulist encounter between masculine will and intelligence and feminist cluster of image and emotion.
The feminist in me is a little insulted. One part of me says, “This is important. This is deep. This explains poetry.”
Another part of me argues that if poetry has to be explained this minutely, I don’t want to read it. But I will pay more attention to a poet explaining his own work than to a critic.
I remember college literature courses where the professor told us what a poem really meant, usually a religious interpretation which bothered me then and it bothers me now.
If a poet writes about a tiger in the street, I choose to believe he is talking about a tiger in the street – not some allegorical allusion to religion or war or pestilence. If he wants to comment on religion or war or pestilence, he should just say so in words we literal-minded readers can relate to.
My husband, of course, appreciated a tiger in the street as the symbolism it may or may not have been.
The next day, I opened Seamus Heaney’s selected poems 1966-1987. It was divided into nine sections, starting with “Death of a Naturalist” and ending with “The Haw Lantern.” When I got to page 110, there was a thick leather bookmark between the poems “At the Water’s Edge” and “The Toome Road, the latter about headphoned soldiers standing up in turrets. I recognized the leather bookmark as the sort my husband like to craft from old leather goods. I wondered if that was as far as he had read – or if maybe he got to the end and just haphazardly stuck the bookmark back in the middle.
I understood Heaney’s poems I read better than his essays about them. Many were about the land. Many were sad. Just the few I read made me sad.
The next time I wake up and need something handy to read, I think I’ll go for “Organization Pure & Simple.”
Mary McClures lives in Lawton.