In July, we talk about the flag, firecrackers and patriotic fervor. In November our thoughts turn to turkey and Thanksgiving. In December, we dwell on Christmas. In January, we are reminded that we should be making worthy resolutions. In April, what we all mutter about, unless we are so wealthy we don’t have to pay any, are taxes.
Deep in depression, mired in misery, bogged down with the blues, it is difficult to be funny about taxes.
The only good thing about paying my taxes this year is that I am not nearly as depressed, miserable or blue as I was in 1979. And for those listeners who blow me off with their bored, “Like I was even born, than?” I huffily respond: “Like who cares whether or not you were born?”
If you haven’t noticed, the air is heavy with huffiness the first week of April. Huffiness hangs so heavy over us in April that all the fun has gone out of April Fool’s Day. We are all clomping around April the 1st muttering, “April Fool’s Day, , ri-i-i-ght, this April Fool’s got just 14 more days to figure out my taxes.”
In April 1979, I asked what is humorous about having a cold, which I did, and taxes and then answered my own question. Nothing. Catching a cold and having to pay taxes in one week was too much, I blubbered.
But like Shakespeare said, if anything is inevitable it is colds and taxes. Only somebody with warts can make you feel better.
As for taxes, the best therapy I noted in 1979 was to read a chapter from the Gulag Archipelago in which Aleksandr Solzhenitzyn graphically detailed the horrors of a Russian prison. The inmates didn’t pay taxes. All their possessions were confiscated by the government.
That same year, CBS’s “60 Minutes” did a piece on some people who paid more than their share of taxes just because they felt their country needed it. One man sent in every year the number of dollars he was old just because he thought this is the best country in the world to live in.
So, while paying my taxes each April mires me in a miasma of misery, I do, in spite of grave concerns about some of our elected officials, agree with the guy who paid extra that we still live in the best country in the world.
A little positive thinking works every time. Pour me a little glass of cheap wine (because I know you can’t afford the good stuff this month), hand me a good chocolate or two, tell me a couple of jokes and I’ll be laughing out loud all the way to the post office.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.