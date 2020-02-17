So, you’ve made a new account, on a new website, and you’ve come to the final screen where it asks you to create a password. Your first thought is likely to use the same password, or a variation thereof, that you’ve used for every other online account you’ve created since the late 90s. We’ve all been there. But you should know, this is the worst possible choice you can make.
You might be thinking, well, yeah, that’s common knowledge. True. But there are a lot of things that are common knowledge that we, as busy modern people, tend to dismiss. But trust me, you really don’t want to keep using the same password for all of your accounts. It’s setting yourself up for a potential data breach.
All it takes is one website with your “standard” password getting breached and suddenly, like a line of dominoes, all of your other accounts are in trouble.
So what can we do to avoid this mistake? Well, the simplest solution is to come up with a unique, complicated password for every online account we own. But we all know this isn’t really feasible. But rest assured, there is a simpler process. Password generators.
A password generator is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a device (usually a program or app) that creates a unique, random password. Many password generators are customizable allowing you to set certain parameters for passwords to generate such as must contain capital letters and unique symbols or be a certain length.
Password generators save you the trouble of having to create a new, strong password every time you create an online account. It’s a way to make sure you are creating safe passwords and a way to save you the headache of having to actually create one. Think of them as random word generators that conform to certain specifications.
Password generators are different than password managers, which are similar programs designed to save your passwords across multiple accounts to make it easier to keep track of them all. Password generators should not store your password, if they do, be wary of them.
A few trusted password managers you might want to take a look at include LastPass and Random.org.
If you want to stay safe online but are daunted by the thought of creating dozens of passwords, give password generators a try. If nothing else, they will give you a new appreciation for just how complicated passwords can get.