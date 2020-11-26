A patron saint, if you’re of a mind to consider the notion, is the protecting or guiding saint of a person, group, or a place. Patrol saints are typically chosen because they have some connection to a particular region, profession, or family. According to the Catholic Encyclopedia, patron saints may be named for sickness, which typically happens when the saint suffered from the malady or cared for someone who did. Enough of all that. Toward the end of November and into early December, it is prime time to see our military friends and their spouses adorned in the splendor of dress uniforms and beautiful dresses, often red, which is the color of Fort Sill’ two preeminent braches, the Field Artillery and the Air Defense Artillery. They do so to celebrate our Patron Saint, Saint Barbara. It’s interesting to know how that occurred and why, and once a year her story is well worth repeating.
According to legend, Saint Barbara was the extremely beautiful daughter of a wealthy heathen named Dioscorus, who lived near Nicomedia in Asia Minor. Because of her singular beauty and fearful that she be demanded in marriage and taken away from him, he jealously shut her up in a tower to protect her from the outside world.
Shortly before embarking on a journey, he commissioned a sumptuous bathhouse to be built for her, approving the design before he departed. Barbara had heard of the teachings of Christ, and while her father was gone spent much time in contemplation. From the windows of her tower she looked out upon the surrounding countryside and marveled at the growing things; the trees, the animals and the people. She decided that all these must be part of a master plan, and that the idols of wood and stone worshipped by her parents must be condemned as false. Gradually she came to accept the Christian faith.
As her belief became firm, she directed that the builders redesign the bathhouse her father had planned, adding another window so that the three windows might symbolize the Holy Trinity.
When her father returned, he was enraged at the changes and infuriated when Barbara acknowledged that she was a Christian. He dragged her before the perfect of the province, who decreed that she be tortured and put to death by beheading. Dioscorus himself carried out the death sentence. On his way home he was struck by lightning and his body consumed.
Saint Barbara lived and died about the year 300 A.D. She was venerated as early as the seventh century. The legend of the lightning bolt which struck down her persecutor caused her to be regarded as the patron saint in time of danger from thunderstorms, fires and sudden death.
When gunpowder made its appearance in the Western world, Saint Barbara was invoked for aid against accidents resulting from explosions--since some of the earlier artillery pieces often blew up instead of firing their projectile, Saint Barbara became the patroness of the artillerymen.
Saint Barbara is usually represented standing by a tower with three windows, carrying the palm of a martyr in her hand. Often, too, she holds a chalice and a sacramental wafer and sometimes cannon are displayed near her. The feast of Saint Barbara falls on December 4th and is traditionally recognized by a formal Dining-In or military dinner, often involving the presentation of the Order of Saint Barbara.
It’s a very special time for artillerymen to celebrate their history and their lineage.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.