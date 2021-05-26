It feels like since the pandemic started a year ago, I have been living life in segments; going through motions and checking boxes. The pause was good for me, I was spread too thin, involved in too many activities, and always running. Yet, as much as I enjoy the time at home and with my family, I haven’t been as full of life as normal.
Learning to live in a pandemic was challenging, learning to live without contact with my parents was traumatic. Because of my dad’s health, we had to focus on keeping my mom and dad safe. While my daughter and I understood this and worked hard to achieve it, it was still one of the hardest things we ever did. And as time dragged on, we both started to feel more and more isolated.
Usually I can let the small things roll off my back, I never get overly upset or angry about any one thing, yet this last year every little thing has felt like the straw that broke the camel’s back. The realization of how short tempered I have been hit me like a ton of bricks when my daughter commented on how stressed and short tempered I have been this past year. Reeling from this realization, I retreated to my room to lick my wounds, but instead found myself reflecting.
I am exhausted. I mean bone weary, I could sleep for a week tired. It seems like no matter how little or how much sleep I get, I am always tired. My to do list is never ending, and the stress is real. As nice as Zoom meetings once were, they are becoming exhausting. Keeping up with the text messages, emails, digital invites, masks, hand sanitizer, and sunglasses has got me running circles daily. No matter how I try to prep, schedule and plan my time, there is never enough time. Ever.
And that’s when it hit me. There is never going to be enough time, nothing has changed, we just have more time to focus on ourselves and feel the stress. Life has always been stressful, and it always will be. We will never have enough time, and no matter what format meetings are in, they will remain exhausting. This is life, we have just had the opportunity to actually live and feel our lives, we have lost the external distractions.
The answer lies in how we choose to live our lives. Do we choose to focus on our outward appearance, or do we choose to work on our inner selves? Do we attend every meeting, or do we choose the most important meetings and make time to play? Do we read the latest novel, or do we read to our children? The choice for a happy life really is this simple. We must choose what our priorities are and then actively live out that plan. But I must ask, why are the simplest choices the hardest to make and stick to? Why is choosing to be happy, to laugh, to love our children and invest in them the hardest decisions? Why do we allow the pulls of the world to take over and distract us from what is important?
I have often found the best answers, the wisest words come from children. My daughter may be 17, but she still has the innocence of youth, she still sees things in a fresh light. Her perspective is not clouded by scars and anger, it is young, sweet, and innocent. I spent the rest of the week realizing the truth in her message and learning, it’s not what I say, it’s what I do. I am choosing to actively show her that I am choosing a healthy life, focused on family and laughter.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.