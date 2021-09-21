Recently an executive order by President Biden has been in the news. The executive order is a next step in the Biden Administration’s fight against the ongoing pandemic and it requires vaccinations. Like literally everything related to the pandemic this has become extremely polarized. Can the president do this? What did President Biden do? Let’s talk about it.
An executive order is a directive from the president that has a lot of the same powers as federal laws. An executive order comes from the broad powers granted to the president to enforce laws and manage the resources and staff of the executive branch. If you look for the term ‘executive order’ in the Constitution you are not going to find it. The president does have the ability in the Constitution to issue directives to the executive branch and largely that is where this power comes from.
Before you get up in arms about them being unconstitutional though, you should be aware that they have existed for a long time. How long? The first president to ever issue one was George Washington. Yep. That George Washington. Every president (except the guy who died a month into his term) has issued at least one. Barack Obama issued 276 during his time in office. Donald Trump issued 220 which looks like a decrease but really isn’t because he served four fewer years as president. Joe Biden has already issued 61. That seems like a lot, but we are nowhere near our peak. Franklin Roosevelt signed 307 executive orders…. every year he was president.
So, what did Joe Biden’s order do? The first thing it did was mandate that federal government employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Can President Biden do that? Every single bit of caselaw we have on vaccinations says yes. There are two important reasons for that. The first is a crude analogy. If you work for the federal government then the president is the CEO of your business.
We covered this is a prior column, but it bears repeating, it is entirely legal for a business to make its own COVID-19 policy.
The second reason this is legal is an important distinction about what rights you have and what rights you do not have. I have a right to freedom of speech. I do not have a right to a column in Tthe Lawton Constitution. That means that if I write something and the management of the paper decides that they do not want to publish me, that is their right. Similarly… you do not have a right to a job with the federal government. If your boss says, “Do X or you cannot work here” then you have the freedom to find another job.
The more controversial aspect of what Biden announced was that he had directed the Department of Labor/OSHA to craft an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that would mandate either vaccination or a weekly negative test for all employees in businesses that have 100 or more employees. The ETS would also require employers to provide paid time off for employees to receive the vaccine and to recover from any potential side effects from vaccination. The important thing for readers to know about this is that it hasn’t been written yet. While we have a pretty good idea of some of the things that will be in the ETS we do not have exact language on it, so panic is premature.
One thing we do know is that the Occupational Safety and Health Act grants OSHA a broad power to issue an ETS if there is substantial evidence that; “(1) employees are exposed to grave danger from exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards and (2) an ETS is ‘necessary’ to protect employees from that hazard.” If the Biden Administration argued that evidence shows that the vaccine helps to diminish the most serious effects of COVID-19 (which it does) and a mandate is necessary because the vaccination rate in the United States is still far below where we need it to be (which it is) then it would probably be legal for OSHA to issue one based on existing laws and court decisions.
In each case there are exceptions to these rules. These exceptions include medical and religious objections. Those are interesting topics, but I do not have space to discuss them in detail here. The takeaway is here is that there is nothing so far that would indicate that the Biden Administration has crossed any Constitutional lines yet.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.