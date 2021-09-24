The next time somebody hisses at you, “You...you SCUM!” take it as a compliment. “Why, thank you,” you can reply, with a pleasant smile.
Because what used to be a synonym for a low-life, contemptible, vile and worthless sort may one day be what gets us where we’re going.
Scientists figured out a long time ago how to turn ordinary pond scum into hydrogen gas — a process that could lead to an almost limitless supply of an ideal fuel.
Not only is green algae, which is what scum is, available all over the world, the fuel it can be turned into burns without pollution and its only waste product is water.
Of course we won’t just go down to the nearest pond and scoop up a bucketful to pour into our cars. In fact, that’s been the problem — getting from A — algae — — to – G — gas .
Think about it. The way it is now, we wrinkle up our noses in disgust when we encounter scum on water we want to swim or fish in. But we were told we would eventually think of it as green gold — much like the people with oil wells used to — many still do — think of them as black gold. It’s still a crossword puzzle clue.
Wouldn’t it be helpful if all those people who set up methamphetamine labs could learn to adapt them to turning scum into hydrogen, thereby becoming useful, taxpaying citizens and emptying out all those jail cells?
I’ve been watching for home kits so that instead of having to scrub out our birdbaths and emptying old flowerpots when it rains, we could leave them till scum forms and produce our own hydrogen gas. People who’ve been looked down on for surrounding their houses with old tires, rusty buckets and tin cans might be able to heat their own homes with their own scum.
It could make major changes in our society.
First, it would change the definition of that great insult word: scum.
That would liven up political campaigns a little as candidates scurried to find new insults to hurl at one another, which would be interesting and educational for the general public as we are really tired of the old ones.
We might even have to think up new insults of our own which would be as short and easy to spell as scum.
The downside is, there goes one of the all-time favorite insults: scumbag, one of my personal favorites.
