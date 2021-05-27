It’s a two-hour drive from Lawton, just a few miles from Sayre, and six miles east of the Texas–Oklahoma Panhandle border. The museum, which I always wanted to visit but didn’t, closed permanently about four years ago and most of the artifacts were moved to Tennessee. A pity. That museum was the only thing Erick, Oklahoma, population somewhere around 900, had going for it. And it’s a pity because there is more to the story.
Herbert Mayfield was born in Erick, Oklahoma, in 1920. He served in the Air Force during World War II in Europe and participated in troop drops during the Normandy invasion and at the Battle of the Bulge. But Herbert wasn’t famous for his military service, but for his musical perfection. Herb and his brothers, Edward and Smokey, traveled all around playing bluegrass music and opening for “Tennessee Ernie” Ford and other outstanding bluegrass and country bands. Eventually, Herb made his living as a welder and passed at age 87 in 2008. From Erick, Oklahoma.
One year later, in Erick, Oklahoma, Shelby Wooley was born. His dad was a farmer and Shelby became known as “Sheb” Wooley. As a teenager he formed and played in a country western band called the “Plainview Melody Boys.” But Sheb became famous as he recorded a series of songs including the 1958 hit, “The Purple People Eater.” And he acted in the films “High Noon,” “The Outlaw Josie Wells,” and was a co-star playing scout Peter Nolan in the television series, “Rawhide”. Sheb married five times, and died after a long illness in 2003. From Erick, Oklahoma.
Arguably the most famous of this trio was Roger Miller, who died at a young age of 52, married three times with eight children. Miller was an Army vet, and began songwriting in the late 1950s, “Billy Bayou” for Jim Reeves and “Invitation to the Blues” for Ray Price. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. His cousin’s husband, Sheb Wooley, taught Miller his first guitar chords and in fact, bought him a fiddle. After the Army, Roger Miller headed to Nashville intent, like so many others, on finding musical fame. He became a bellhop at a Nashville hotel and was finally hired by Minnie Pearl to play the fiddle in her band.
He signed a deal with Decca Records in the late 1950s. His real success began in the early 1960s with “In the Summertime,” “When Two Worlds Collide” then those which gained him greater fame: “Chug-A-Lug,” “Do-Wacka-Do,” “Dang Me “and the biggest hit of his career, “King of the Road.” Then came “Trailer for Sale or Rent,” “Kansas City Star,” “England Swings” and “Husband and Wives.”.
To sum up Mr. Roger Miller from Erick, Oklahoma, is to say: 13 Grammy Awards, Jukebox Artist of the Year, Academy of County and Western Music Man of the Year and Best Songwriter, and in 2003, 40 Greatest Men of Country Music.
So three men over a period of nearly 75 years. Each famous, each a musician, most with a troubled marital history, some with drug and alcohol issues, each superbly talented and recognized for it. And each from Erick, Oklahoma, two hours from Lawton, where the museum is now closed.
How does that all happen?
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.