Anyone who knows me has heard me say numerous times “You don’t have to be bad to get better.” I live by that saying every day as I look for ways to enhance our educational system and climate for students, staff, families and community.
We started the school year with flexibility as a focus and safety as a priority. This is something that I have taken very seriously knowing that our families and staff have various circumstances due to the pandemic. We were able to provide two platforms for learning with the traditional and virtual models.
We strived to be completely 1:1 with devices for our students this year. A big feat, but one that we are excited about. Our secondary students take their devices home daily, but we needed an opportunity to test the deployment for our elementary sites.
Unlike year’s past, we will no longer have inclement weather days. Instead, we will continue the learning for our students with virtual days. Our teachers worked hard with students on how to log in to their platforms and how to utilize their devices in case they found themselves learning from home.
This past week, we finally were able to utilize, not one, but two virtual days as a district after the ice storm hit our part of the state. This inevitably allowed our students, teachers and families to put virtual days to a true test while keeping everyone safe.
The virtual days also gave students the ability to get caught up on class assignments at their own pace, and gave the families the ability to work with their student while seeing what they are doing in class.
Many families were thankful that their students had the opportunity to speak with their teachers via video conference or through email. Overall, the feedback from staff, students and families was incredible and appreciative.
I am the first to say that there are things that we have to fix, and we are working to improve them daily. We always appreciate the feedback, because again, you don’t have to be bad to get better.
Overwhelmingly our parents, teachers, and staff have been all in to do what’s best for students. Our teachers and staff have worked the hardest to ensure this level of flexibility was met. I am so appreciative and grateful for their hard work to be flexible, all while providing a nurturing environment for students to be a part of.
As a friendly reminder, Impact Aid Card information has been sent out via text and email. Parents and guardians, please be sure to take five minutes out of your day to complete the form this weekend if you have not already done so or reach out to your student’s school for a physical form.
Again, continue to communicate with us by emailing info@lawtonps.org. Be sure to visit our www.lawtonps.org website for updates and information and follow us on our social media pages at LawtonPS.
Thank you again for your continued dedication and support of our district. I am in awe and very honored to serve as your superintendent. Because of you — we are a better LPS.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.