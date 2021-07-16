Waiting at the Oklahoma City airport for a flight to Las Vegas several years ago, I was sitting back-to-back with a know-it-all woman who was revealing one gossipy tidbit after another in a loud voice to the woman next to her.
“He has a hole in his heart,” she said. “It’s just terrible. They’re just waiting for him to die.”
I pictured the speaker with dyed coal-black hair in a bouffant, bright red lipstick, lots of wrinkles and gold jewelry.
She changed subjects. “She’s a widow, you know, and she’s built a mausoleum for herself.”
I mentally added flashy diamonds to her wristwatch and lots of red rouge. When she announced that the plane was an hour late, as if God had just personally given her the ETA. I was fervently hoping she wouldn’t be my seat mate.
I boarded before she did so I never got a good look at her. The plane was on time so maybe the rest of her news wasn’t accurate either.
There were a lot of old people visiting Las Vegas. Couples carefully helped each other navigate steps and get settled in at a slot or poker machine. They’re stooped from their long years of hard work; they wince now and then with pain. But they were having a good time.
Except for one couple sitting at side-by-side video poker machines. The wife was shouting loudly at her husband.
“Just play!” she fumed, her face contorted in anger. When he looked confused, she hit him hard on the hand. Puzzled, he removed his hand from the “Deal” button and rubbed the spot she’d struck. She pounded the button herself, then leaned over him, still scolding.
When it was time to come home, I got to the airport early with time for a fresh cinnamon roll and coffee. A three-generation group sat down at the next table — a grandfather, his son or son-in-law and his grandson, 9 or 10. The little boy had short brown hair that showed off his big ears winging out.
He wasn’t saying much and when his dad brought him a bottle of Gatorade and a huge, sticky cinnamon roll, he just picked at it with downcast eyes.
The grandfather kept up a cheerful monologue in the deliberate accent that made me think he was from Minnesota. Then the little boy got up abruptly and sat on his grandfather’s lap as tears filled his eyes.
“You’re going to miss your grandpa, aren’t you?” the elderly man said tenderly and the boy hugged him hard.
The dad got a box for his boy’s untouched roll, probably realizing it’s hard to eat with a big lump in your throat.
“Well,” he said, “time to get gramps on his plane.” They walked off, the boy and his grandpa hand-in-hand, the dad carrying the Styrofoam box.
Waiting to board, I fell into conversation with the man next to me. Noting he was wearing a belt and suspenders, I stereotyped him as one of your basic conservative bubbas. But he launched into a political tirade that made it clear he was a Yeller Dawg Democrat — and I realized you can’t judge a man by his belt and suspenders, or a woman by her gossip, or being mean to her old husband, or a little boy by his cinnamon roll.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.