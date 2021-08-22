I saw a post recently from someone demanding to know who these “fact-checkers” were when their “opinion du jour” was censored on social media.
In newspapers, fact checkers have always been part of the process. Today, we’re hammered by individuals who don’t want to be confused with anything that conflicts with their preconception of the way things are. In the media, without fact checkers, we become nothing more than mouthpieces for anyone who can write a press release, including any crazy, half-baked idea from the tin foil hat society.
None of us are immune and professionals in this industry, especially, need to be aware of their biases and not become so infatuated with the storyteller, no matter how passionate they are or how much it aligns with their own beliefs. Remember trust but verify? While thought to be coined by President Reagan, it’s cloudy history seems rooted in an old Russian proverb, dating to the early part of the 20th Century or before. It’s always been the role of reporters and editors to “trust but verify.”
More than 30 years ago, while editing a paper in northwest Arkansas, a reporter brought back a flyer that had been passed out at the county courthouse, promoting a KKK rally. I’ve never thought of myself as sheltered, but thought such events only happened quietly, known only to a closed few. That it was promoted so openly, in all honesty, surprised the heck out of me. How “real” was this, I wondered, and told the reporter to call and see if we could attend.
The event was open to the public, we were told and, sure, we were welcome. That also surprised me, expecting organizers didn’t really want outsiders attending. Again, I was wrong.
My reporter came back late that night, complete with a photo of white-hooded, robed figures gathered around a burning cross. It was exactly like you might have seen in movies, or history books. Our paper was black and white then, therefore so was the photo, which is still imprinted in my memory to this day. But when I read the reporter’s story, I was stunned. It wasn’t a news story, so much as it was a PR piece for the Klan.
My reporter’s account of the Klan rally included the facts of what happened, but it also included dozens of claims by speakers that were designed to amp up their supporters, comments that lacked any factual backing. As I was editing the story for publication the next day, I challenged the reporter for documentation and explained that, lacking it, I had no choice but to pull particular segments of her account.
This wasn’t some youngster, fresh out of j-school. She was talented, experienced and intelligent. But she had fallen prey to the emotion and the skillful presentation of selected bits of information designed to craft a specific, targeted and corrupt message.
When I finished editing the story, she was outraged. It was no longer “her” story she said, and demanded I remove her byline from the submission. I agreed.
We talk today about people who “drink the Kool-Aid,” harkening back to the People’s Temple, a religious cult whose leader encouraged his followers to drink cyanide-laced punch (it wasn’t actually the Kool-Aid brand). The 900 deaths that resulted has been used metaphorically since to remind us that at least some measure of skepticism is healthy and blind obedience can lead to tragedy.
Looking over today’s political landscape, it’s not hard to tell the difference between blind obedience and skepticism. Those asking intelligent questions, verifying information from a diverse set of resources, and knowing that just screaming louder isn’t going to convince anyone of anything are ones I prefer to have conversations with. Those just throwing out emotional triggering sets of “facts” with no documentation aren’t worth the time.
I tried to explain that to a former coworker recently on social media, presenting some “alternative facts” to her pro-programmed narrative. My comment was promptly deleted. I refused to drink the Kool-Aid.
That’s fine. I had no interest in being a passive bystander at her tin-foil hat convention.
---
Last week, after explaining some of the delivery challenges we’ve faced trying to get you your daily paper, I was heartened to hear from several readers who wanted to tell me how wonderful their carrier is, that they understood the challenges and “don’t stop.”
It reminds me daily to say something nice to someone. There’s a ton of folks out there, working their tails off, trying to accomplish big things with little reward. If they’re doing their best, even if not up to my standards at the moment, there’s no harm in recognizing the struggle. To those who did that for me, thank you.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.