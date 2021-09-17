Don’t you sometimes puzzle over the happenstance of birth that puts us at one point on the globe as opposed to all others?
Why was I born in the Dust Bowl when I feel a great affinity with the ocean?
Why was I born in America instead of Bosnia, Iraq or Kosonov?
Actually, I do know why I was born on the Great Plains. Because it is wheatland. My grandparents on my father’s side were some of the Germans from Russia who came to Oklahoma. They came to the new frontier to turn the vast plains into a sea of wheat like the ones they had been recruited from in Germany to recreate in Russia.
When my parents married, they moved a little farther west, buying a business in a small town surrounded by flat acres of wheatland.
I could stand at their kitchen window and know what season it was by looking at the field that was separated from their yard by only an almost invisible electric wire. Plowed furrows? It is late summer and fall. Green cover as far as you can see? It is the winter wheat coming up. Tall green stalks waving in the ever-present winds of western Oklahoma? Spring, and heading out and turning a sandy gold, early summer.
Then the seasonal climax, the full golden heads undulating in the hot summer winds, ready for harvest. The acres of stubble await the plow to restart the cycle. When I was a child, the rich dark dirt lightly covered with snow always reminded me of chocolate cake with white icing.
The wheat calendar touches some inbred chord in me, something carried from the wheatlands of Germany to the wheatlands of Russia to the wheatlands of the Great Plains.
And yet, long before I ever got to an ocean, I yearned to see one. I knew, somehow, I would feel at home. It was not until I was the mother of three that I finally got to the Gulf of Mexico to see waves crashing in, to bounce in the surf, to revel in sand and sun and sea. I still remember the extraordinary sense of anticipation, an anticipation revived with each new ocean I met. One thing about any ocean, it doesn’t disappoint. No one has ever said, “Gee, I thought it would be bigger than this.”
I have gotten up at dawn to walk along smoothed beaches. I have walked beaches by moonlight and felt a peace, a sense of completeness. I have stayed in hotel rooms where the sound of the surf crashed all night long and have never felt more secure, more relaxed.
I would be happy and contented living within surf sound of any ocean.
So why don’t I? There is no law that prevents me from living anywhere on either coast in America. People expatriate to other countries, other shores, to islands, all the time.
I might be happier — but I might not. I might be more productive, more creative, but it might work the other way.
Two of the most common reasons people live where they do are, (1, to be near their family, or (2 , to get away from their family.
I am of the first ilk. While I have no doubt I would be content living on an oceanfront property, I would not be happy half a continent away from family.
In one of John Updike’s books, the hero vowed always to live in sight of the sea. It can be done. I could do it. But then, what would I yearn for, what would I dream of? Where would I go on vacation?
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.