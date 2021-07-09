I like country music. For about 30 minutes. Then the longer it goes, the more I’m either depressed or nervewracked. Mostly I call on Patsy Cline when I have to do something I don’t want to do, and am already gloomy, like washing the woodwork or cleaning out closets
Which does not explain why I ordered nine CDs with 155 gospel songs by such artists as Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Charlie Pride.. The explanation is I took a nap.
My grandson was home for the weekend and he, his parents and I went out to dinner then came back to my house for a few rounds of poker. I had recorded the NBC evening news, PBS news hour, Oklahoma News Report and Washington Week and, when they left about 10, I settled down in my recliner to catch up on the news of the day.
When I woke up, it was a little after midnight and, to my puzzlement, there were country singers belting out the first few lines of gospel music, with a hyper salesman urging me to buy.
This doesn’t sound like PBS, I thought groggily until I figured out the recording had long played out and the TV had reverted to our local station which, at midnight, had turned into a paid program.
What the salesman was pushing for Time-Life was a set of nine CDs with a total of 155 gospel songs by famous artists titled, “Faith, Hope and Country.” My first instinct was to turn off the TV and toddle off to bed. But when I heard Charlie Pride singing the first few lines of “Little Church in the Wildwood” and Willie Nelson the opening words of “Whispering Hope, ” I was hooked. These were the songs I grew up with and had not heard since I left home at 17. I heard them in the little white church across the street from where we lived, heard “Just As I Am” and “Almost Persuaded”at brush arbor revivals in the summertime, around our home piano with my daddy’s brothers and sisters enthusiastically harmonizing “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?”and “The Sweet Bye and Bye.”
What really clinched it was Ferlin Husky belting out “”Wings of a Dove” and Roy Acuff and Marty Robbins’performances of “Great Speckled Bird” – the songs my daddy sang every day as he went about his work.
Each new selection triggered happy memories from my childhood – memories that tend to crowd out more recent ones, the older we get.
In the ad, which went on until 1 a.m., there were video clips with each song. Most of them were from many years ago; many of the artists now dead.
“If you dial our number now, you can get all nine CDs plus a bonus of one of patriotic music for only 5 payments of $29.99 each.” The patriotic one included “The Star Spangled Banner,” by the Statler Brothers.
“Wow,” I thought, I could play this for Fourth of July family reunions, and we could all sing along. I debated until 1 a.m., cognizant of possible scams and asking myself, did I really neeed 155 gospel songs on 9 CDs?
I watched Elvis soulfully render “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and “Peace in the Valley,” Willie Nelson’s “Whispering Hope” and George Jones’ “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms.” And I dialed the number.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.