My husband and I were hiking one spring day on a steep, rocky trail in a state park in eastern Oklahoma. A sign warned that if you had heart trouble, arthritis or a handicap, not to try it.
Fortunately, there were no precise age limitations so I panted along at the rear of the group, just behind a young couple with two small sons.
“How old is he?” my husband asked during a rest break, watching the younger one recklessly scamper over boulders.
“He’s 2!” both parents answered at the same time, shaking their heads in resignation as they retrieved him, kicking and giggling.
“And how old are you?” I asked his big brother. He held up four fingers and looked at his mother for confirmation.
“He’s 4,” she said.
“Why can’t I be 1?” he asked his mother, curious.
I knew just how he felt. I’ve often wondered why we have to be the age somebody else tells us to be.
Age is such a stereotype. Terrible 2. Sweet 16. Mature 40. Senior citizen 65.
Frankly, I think people ought to be any age they feel like. I’ll bet 2’s get tired of being terrible — but they have that stereotype to live up to.
Sixteen-year-old girls bite their tongues every time someone murmurs, “Oh, so you’re sweet 16?”
Forty-year-olds — men and women — hate having attention called to that stereotypical milestone. Especially in the newspaper. They’re probably having more money and fun than ever. Why do they have to be 40?
And how come you have to be a “senior citizen” at all?
I don’t think we should pay any attention to whatever age is on our driver’s license — the document we’re always having to show to get anything done.
The reason we balk at advertising our exact age is because of those limiting stereotypes. We’re subject to doubt and criticism because conventional wisdom says we’re too young, or too old to be doing what we’re doing. Whereas, if there’s a certain vagueness about our age, we can just be judged on whatever it is we’re doing.
I remember the time a long time ago when I went into a dress shop to buy a new swimsuit. When I finally found one I could live with, I took it to the cash register and wrote a check.
“When’s your birthday?” the clerk asked.
“Why do have to know how old I am to sell me a swimsuit?” I countered indignantly.
“I Have To Write Your Birth Date On Your Check,” she said in the tone of voice you use with small children.
“Well,” I said huffily, “If I have to tell you how old I am to buy your swimsuit, I don’t want your swimsuit.” I grabbed back my check and stalked out of the store, resigned to spending the summer in my old swimsuit, even if the elastic was bent out of shape, much as I was at that moment.
What I should have said to her sweetly was what the little boy said on the hiking trail.
“Why can’t I be 1?”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.