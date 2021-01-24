As a former history teacher, I cannot help but write about the current situation we find ourselves in today. Of course, those of us with a few years of life experience know, while these are certainly difficult times, they are not totally unique in our nation’s history.
The inauguration of John F. Kennedy as the 35th President of the United States occurred on Jan. 20, 1961. It was during his inaugural address President Kennedy spoke these historic words, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” President Kennedy began his presidency by challenging all Americans to commit themselves to service and sacrifice. Having just won a very close election, the president was calling Americans to come together in unity. Interestingly, 60 years later to the day, during his inauguration speech, President Joe Biden also is calling Americans to unity.
During my professional career, I have held many positions — teacher, coach, legislator, principal and now assistant superintendent. In all of those positions, I experienced the challenges that all of us face when working with a group of people. We all know if you get more than one person in a room, finding differences is rather easy. Different age groups, ethnicities, life experiences and beliefs. I am not sure why, but it is extraordinarily easy to take note of how we differ. It comes so easy that it is a little scary. Yet, if we can all slow down long enough to actually listen and not speak, to really look at one another and our shared existence, we will quickly realize, in fact, we have much more in common than we ever admit. This is where a bridge to unity can be built. And whether we care to admit it or not, we are one, we are Americans.
One part of my professional career I really miss is teaching and coaching. Don’t get me wrong, there were days where the differences between me and my students really challenged me. Whether it was opinions on current events, what should be considered good music, work ethic, attitude … it often created some divisive situations. That said, I always felt a oneness with my students. I knew they weren’t perfect and I certainly had proven many times I was not perfect either but together, we made it work. We had a unified goal — they wanted to pass my class or be on a successful team and I wanted the same things for them. How we got there was not always how I would have envisioned getting there but the journey was worthwhile nevertheless. In fact, when I look back now, it was the journey, the struggles, that drew us together as a team.
As Americans, we too are on a journey together. Each day is a gift. We can choose to focus on what we don’t like about those around us or we can look for pathways to meaningful conversation. We can gripe and complain or we can get to work on building relationships. A great first step for all of us is humility. Dare to have the courage to stop and consider, you may actually be wrong. Can any of us admit that in today’s society? We better. If we don’t and instead continue to cling in our dogmatic ways, giving our opinions so strongly and loudly as facts simply because we believe they are, then what comes of those who disagree? When we get to a place where having a different view is akin to a crime, we have a major problem. That is not a foundation that will last.
The only thing we learn from history is that we never learn from history. I was told this during one of my college classes and it’s true. On June 16, 1858, President Abraham Lincoln famously stated in a speech, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” This is true in a nation. This is true in a business. It is true in your family. While the call to unity is a collective call, the response is very much an individual one. The decision of where we go from here starts with you.
Corey Holland is an assistant superintendent at Cache Public Schools.